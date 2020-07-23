Frank Vogel, LeBron James Make Debuts On JaVale McGee’s Life In NBA Bubble Vlog

Lakers coach Frank Vogel and LeBron James made their debuts on JaVale McGee’s vlog chronicling life in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World near Orlando.

The fourth installment of the series, "Life in the Bubble," had nearly two million views as of Thursday morning.

The episode begins with McGee in his hotel room with his trusty video camera getting ready to start his day. The first stop, showing himself getting his mouth swabbed for a COVID-19 test.

Then he gave an inside look at an intersquad scrimmage. He walked on the court, camera rolling, and spotted Vogel.

“How’s the ratings on your show? I hear wonderful things,” Vogel asked the Lakers center.

“They love it,” McGee responded.

Vogel said he heard it’s been “fire.” McGee told him his vlog would go crazy because Vogel was making an appearance.

“Think so?” Vogel asked. “It might hurt your ratings more than help. Sorry to say that.”

McGee asked Vogel for a preview of the scrimmage and he joked: “I think we’re going to win. I don’t know who ‘we’ is because we’re all playing. We’re going to win and we’re going to lose, but we’re going to do it safely and with a mask. We’re going to get better. I know that. If I’m not winning, I’m just going to trade some players until we get a combination that works.”

Vogel had his mask with NBA logos on the whole time.

After the scrimmage, there was plenty of trash talking from McGee, who was on the winning team wearing white jerseys. He trolled Anthony Davis, Quinn Cook and others on the purple team who lost.

“Listen here, bruh,” Davis said with a laugh. “[Expletive] you all.”

McGee continued trash talking. Davis responded by grabbing his purple jersey and saying, “Purple ‘til the day I die.”

The Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, will have a scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks (40-27) tonight. Teams will play three scrimmages before the season starts. The Lakers open the season against the Clippers on July 30.

The episode also showed a lot of activity in a ballroom before a team meeting.

“Top-secret meeting. Not going to show you all this,” McGee said.

Dwight Howard confirmed it was indeed top secret.

James made his first appearance in the series as the Lakers boarded buses for their intersquad scrimmage. McGee got on the bus and said hello to everyone using nicknames. He called James "Bronny Bron." James gave the peace sign.

Kyle Kuzma was "Kuzy Baby," Jared Dudley was "Duddy Baby" and Danny Green was "Daniel."

McGee also showed off a unique skill he gained over his two two weeks in the bubble.

At one point, he shot one-handed from the baseline while videotaping with his other hand.