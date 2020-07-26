Frank Vogel Says Anthony Davis Is Day-To-Day After Being Poked In The Eye

Anthony Davis is day-to-day after being poked in the right eye with 2 minutes and 10 seconds left in the first quarter of the Lakers' scrimmage against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Davis sustained the injury as he went up for a rebound against the Magic's Khem Birch. Davis fell to the ground, covering his eye with his hands. He did not return.

"[He] will be day-to-day," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said after the game. "He’ll be reevaluated [Sunday]. See how he responds overnight."

Davis had nine points on two-for-three shooting and 10 rebounds in nine minutes in the Lakers' 119-112 win.

The Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, have one scrimmage remaining against the Washington Wizards on Monday.

They open the resumed season at Walt Disney World against the Clippers on Thursday.