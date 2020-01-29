Frank Vogel Says Kobe Bryant's Death Has Been "Extremely Emotional" For The Lakers

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel pulled each player aside one-by-one on their flight home from Philadelphia on Sunday to tell them Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash that morning

The next couple of days were a blur.

Vogel said that this has been "extremely emotional" for the Lakers.

"He was the most feared man in the league for an entire generation," Vogel said. "The influence is profound league-wide, basketball community-wide, world-wide, Lakers family-wide."



Vogel collaborated with the Lakers' leaders about how they wanted to handle the days following Bryant's death. He credited them for "helping the group manage their emotions and get through this."

The team came together Tuesday for the first time since that dreaded plane ride.

"I wanted our guys to come in mentally free," Vogel said. "But to just sweat, touch the ball, to be around each other and then we had a lunch where we all spent time together and grieved together."

The Lakers held their first media appearance since Bryant's death Wednesday. Bryant's jersey numbers, No. 8 and 24, were lit up on the wall of the team's practice facility. Vogel was the only one who spoke, telling the players that they can talk whenever they're ready.

"I'm around the people who were closest to Kobe during his time here and it's been just a deeply saddening time for all of us," Vogel said.

He said the Lakers, who have the best record in the Western Conference at 36-10, were like a family before Bryant's death -- and that hasn't changed.

"It's just strengthened what we've felt all year about our current group," Vogel said. "We've become a family in a very short time. It's something you talk about in the NBA with your teams. But this group in particular has really grown to love each other very rapidly. We understand the importance and the opportunity that we have this year. This has just brought us closer together."

In an emotionally-charged Instagram post Monday, James promised Bryant he wouldn’t let him down, writing, "I promise I'll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here, especially #LakerNation and it's my responsibility to put this s*** on my back and keep it going!!"

Vogel echoed that sentiment Wednesday, saying the Lakers will persevere despite this tragedy.

"I don't think it could break us apart in anyway," Vogel said.

Vogel wasn't ready to answer a couple questions about Bryant, including what he'd tell him if he had the chance, and what his favorite memory was of him.

But he did say this season will be for Bryant.

"We want to represent what Kobe was about more than anything," Vogel said. "We always wanted to make him proud and that's not going to be any different here."

The NBA canceled the Lakers' game against the Clippers on Tuesday. Vogel said he hopes Friday's game against Portland will be therapeutic for the team.

Vogel, who has two daughters, said this tragedy has really affected him.



"Him being a father to daughters [and] being involved in their sports was the most incredible thing in his life, from my observations," Vogel said. "And it's the most important thing in my life. I love being the coach of the Lakers. But it doesn't come close to comparing to my family time."

He didn't hesitate when asked what was the first thing he did when he got off the plane Sunday.

"I went home and hugged my family," he said.