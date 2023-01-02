On Friday night, to kick off year 38 for Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, LA notched a surprise W against a decent Atlanta Hawks team on the road, 130-121.

James didn't show many signs of rust, advanced NBA age aside. He scored 47 points on while shooting 18-of-27 from the field, grabbing 10 boards and dishing out nine dimes. The four-time champ seems almost certain to make his record-tying 19th All-Star team next month.

Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu, starting in the stead of injury big man Clint Capela, made a bold claim with regards to the all-time rank of the Lakers' latest all-time luminary.

Per Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com, Okongwu offered up high praise for LeBron James following his latest encounter for the Lakers all-timer.

"To me, he's the greatest of all time," Okongwu offered postgame on Friday. "Me and John being in foul trouble doesn't help, either. He's just a physical specimen going downhill. It's so hard sometimes; you have to foul him. He's a tough cover. We'll see him again a week from today."

In 42:35 Friday night, Okongwu did his darnedest to stave off the Lakers. The 6'8" big out of USC scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor, pulled down eight rebounds, blocked three shots and swiped two steals.

For his 20th NBA season, James is averaging unprecedented sums at this juncture in a career: 28.5 points on .506/.309/.753 shooting splits, 8.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and a steal. Granted, he is no longer the level of player who can elevate a mediocre supporting cast to greatness (LA is 15-21), but his individual counting stats remain unreal considering his age and mileage.