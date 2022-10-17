Your Los Angeles Lakers will be without some key pieces ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

As we previously reported, point guard Russell Westbrook, who may soon be relegated to the Lakers' bench for good, is considered day-to-day with a sore left hamstring.

Beyond Westbrook, we have some additional L.A. health updates.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has provided an update on the injury status of several L.A. players, Broderick Turner of The Los Angeles Times reports. Star power forward/center Anthony Davis, who was unavailable for the Lakers' preseason finale on Friday against the Sacramento Kings due to lower back tightness, will be able to suit up Tuesday. Ham added that the 6'10" big man out of Kentucky will be playing with "no restrictions" to his availability.

Following a solid team practice today, swingman Lonnie Walker IV will be available Tuesday, having also missed the Sacramento contest with an injured left ankle. “He’s great," Ham said of the team's $6.5 million mid-level exception signing. "We’re going to be good for opening night.”

Combo guard Dennis Schroder, who injured his thumb on Wednesday in the team's preseason loss to the Timberwolves, and new small forward Troy Brown Jr., who missed the entire preseason and most of the team's training camp with a back injury, will be out as well.

Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports that Brown will be sidelined for at least a few more weeks. Turner writes that Brown did "controlled work" after the team wrapped up practice today at the team's El Segundo facility, UCLA Health Training Facility.

It seems quite possible that Ham may opt to start another new addition, veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley, in Westbrook's place, as he did Friday. Given that the Lakers are still likely looking to trade Westbrook, it may behoove them to keep him healthy, even if he is something of a negative asset.