Here's The NBA Finals Schedule: Lakers Vs. Miami Heat

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers and Miami Heat open their NBA Finals series on Wednesday. 

The Lakers will be competing for their first championship since 2010, when Kobe Bryant led the team to his fifth and final title. 

The Heat's last appearance in The Finals, of course, was when LeBron James led them there four-straight seasons from 2011-2014, winning championships in 2012 and 2013. 

James will be making his 10th NBA Finals appearance with three different teams. 

He's been to The Finals nine of the last 10 years, missing last season after the Lakers failed to make the playoffs while he struggled with a groin injury. 

Here's The Finals schedule. 

Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. PST on ABC

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. PST on ABC

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:30 p.m. PST on ABC

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. PST on ABC

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. PST on ABC

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:30 p.m. PST on ABC

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. PST on ABC

Lakers' Dwight Howard On Being Back In The NBA Finals: 'It Means Everything'

For Howard, it's been a long and incredibly difficult journey to get back to the mountain top of reaching the NBA Finals.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says He's One Of The Few Who Can Understand Kobe Bryant's Mentality

After leading the Lakers to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, when Kobe Bryant won his fifth and final championship, LeBron James said he and Bryant share something in common.

Melissa Rohlin

by

daleandy939

LeBron James Compares His Relationship With Anthony Davis To The Movie 'Step Brothers'

James, who has mentored Davis throughout the playoffs, has taken great pride in helping Davis reach new heights in his career this season.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Leads 16-Time NBA Champion Lakers Back To Finals For First Time In 10 Years

The Lakers won their Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets with a 117-107 victory in Game 5 on Saturday.

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant's Youngest Daughter Carries Photo Of Him And Says 'Dada'

Vanessa Bryant posted a video of her one-year-old daughter Capri carrying a photo of her father, Kobe, and saying "dada."

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Gauges Whether To Talk To Anthony Davis By Looking At his Unibrow

After a two-rebound performance in the Lakers' 114-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday in the Western Conference Finals, James said Davis' famous unibrow told him to stay away.

Melissa Rohlin

by

TheodoreREM

Frank Vogel Says Anthony Davis [Ankle] Is 'Good To Go' For Game 5 Of Western Conference Finals

Anthony Davis sustained a rolled left ankle in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 114-108 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday.

Melissa Rohlin

After Breonna Taylor Decision, LeBron James Says Lakers Have Supported Louisville Native Rajon Rondo

Rondo is from Louisville, Kentucky, where Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot by Louisville Metro Police officers March 13 in her apartment in a botched raid.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James On Breonna Taylor Decision: 'I’m Devastated'

James expressed his hurt, anger and sadness over the grand jury's decision Wednesday not to to charge Louisville Metro Police officers with killing Breonna Taylor.

Melissa Rohlin

by

wtfbkr

After Breonna Taylor Decision, LeBron James Wants Black Women To Know They're Not Alone

After a grand jury decided Wednesday not to to charge Louisville Metro police officers with killing Breonna Taylor, James tweeted the names of Black women he loves.

Melissa Rohlin

by

naomi1