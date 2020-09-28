Here's The NBA Finals Schedule: Lakers Vs. Miami Heat

The Lakers and Miami Heat open their NBA Finals series on Wednesday.

The Lakers will be competing for their first championship since 2010, when Kobe Bryant led the team to his fifth and final title.

The Heat's last appearance in The Finals, of course, was when LeBron James led them there four-straight seasons from 2011-2014, winning championships in 2012 and 2013.

James will be making his 10th NBA Finals appearance with three different teams.

He's been to The Finals nine of the last 10 years, missing last season after the Lakers failed to make the playoffs while he struggled with a groin injury.

Here's The Finals schedule.

Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. PST on ABC

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. PST on ABC

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 4:30 p.m. PST on ABC

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. PST on ABC

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. PST on ABC

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:30 p.m. PST on ABC

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. PST on ABC