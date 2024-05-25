Lakers News: How LeBron James’ Agent Is Approaching His Desire To Play With Bronny
Newly minted All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James has an eventful summer ahead of him. In addition to returning to international competition for the first time in 12 years with the 2024 Paris Olympics in July, James has a $51.4 million player option he needs to decide on in June, his current team has a head coaching vacancy, and his eldest son, USC combo guard Bronny, looks likely to be selected by the second round of the 2024 NBA draft next month.
Rich Paul, agent to both LeBron and Bronny James, recently sat down with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report to address how LeBron's hope to play alongside his son (if they did share a court, as friends or foes, it would mark a first in NBA history) is affecting Paul's approach to the draft.
“Well, LeBron said he wanted to play with his son," Paul allowed. "Bronny can't do anything about that. And that's nothing we should push back on. If he wants to play with his son, that's that. But again, I have a job to do representing Bronny and LeBron."
Given that LeBron James could become a free agent this summer, he could theoretically sign on to play for whichever team wants to draft Bronny James. Given, too, that LeBron James is a billionaire and will be playing his record-tying 22nd NBA season, it seems at least possible he'll be amenable to taking a discount.
"LeBron's season's over," Paul noted. "I'm focused on Bronny and the rest of our draft class. If it aligns where he can play with his dad, great. Am I necessarily focused on that? No, not at all. I'm focused on a team plan investment and a seriousness as it pertains to fit and opportunity."
19-year-old Bronny, an underperforming backup at USC who struggled with his shot and health issues, is a pretty raw product at this stage in his life. But he's still worth taking a flyer on if it really means a team has a better shot at his superstar dad.
"We know that there's gonna be some development [for Bronny] necessary, but what does that actually look like?" Paul wondered. "The teams I've talked to know exactly where I stand. I'm not going to bullshit around in this process. We're going to execute our plan.”
