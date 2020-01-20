How LeBron James Created The Culture Of The Lakers' Locker Room

The Lakers truly like each other.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis, two of the biggest superstars in the NBA, have created a culture of acceptance and encouragement in the locker room instead of promoting an air of superiority.

It's a break from the way the way many superstars run their teams and it's working for the Lakers, who sit atop the Western Conference with a record of 34-8 and have the best road record in the league at 18-3 heading into Monday's game at Boston.



James and Davis are constantly joking around and chatting with Quinn Cook, a reserve guard who is still trying to prove himself in the NBA. Danny Green's dancing is encouraged. Dwight Howard's smiles aren't misconstrued as a lack of seriousness.

Anyone can hangout with anyone, and everyone is accepted, which is a rarity in the typically hierarchical NBA.

James said he established that vibe because he's surrounded by great teammates.

"I'm not by myself in this," James said. "It's just the character of guys that we have in the locker room, the way that we wanted to approach this season. Me being one of the leaders, I want just try to echo that throughout the locker room, throughout the weight room, throughout the training, throughout the film sessions, travel, plane rides, bus rides, whatever. Just trying to create a great environment for us to feel like it's not like work. I'm happy to come here everyday because you're happy to be around your brothers and share that time."

Lakers' general manager Rob Pelinka gave James and Davis a big say in who they'd play alongside this season, consulting them about potential players and taking their input to heart.

James responded by setting the tone early.

Over the summer, James hosted a minicamp for the players in Las Vegas, where the team's real work happened away from the court.

"We had some nice dinner, nice lunches," James said. "Did some things together throughout those days, and I think it just kind of springboarded what we wanted our season to be about. Obviously the wins and losses will take care of itself. We don't ever know what's going to happen with that. But as far as how we can come together, and how we can just be very blunt and very organic to to one another, [that] is something that you can control."

Superstars run their teams differently.

In the Lakers' not-so-distant-past, Kobe Bryant led by example and expected his teammates to mirror his work ethic and intensity. His teammates had to earn his respect. That leadership style led to five NBA championships -- but it was tough on some of his teammates, including Smush Parker, who said in an interview with ESPN's Highly Questionable in 2012 that Bryant refused to talk to him because he didn't have enough accolades under his belt.

James and Davis currently have a different approach.

James invited all of his teammates to his 35th birthday celebration in December. Earlier this month, Davis treated Lakers' teammates JaVale McGee, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo and assistant coach Mike Penberthy to the NFL playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks in Wisconsin.

"This group really likes being around each other," Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said.

In fact, when James was recently asked what's been his favorite part of the season, he chose his relationships with his teammates over career milestones.

“We’re a very close group," James said. "That’s been the highlight so far for me.”

The Lakers experienced a test back in October, when their preseason trip to China was full of drama after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

The team decided to band together together while they were embroiled in the controversy, using their canceled media appearances and community events as an opportunity to bond.

"It was an early good sign that we were going to have great chemistry this year," Vogel said. "When you deal with adversity before you really even hit the ground, and you're able to grow and be together in an environment like that, it was just an early sign that our chemistry was going to be strong. Obviously it has to stay strong in the second half of the season. But that to me was the first sign that it was going to be good."

On the court, James is leading the league in assists with a career-high 10.9 a game, often opting to trust his teammates instead of using his 6-foot-9, 250-pound frame to power his way through defenders.

In a game against Orlando on Jan. 15, a night when his shot was struggling to fall, James dished out a career-high 19 assists. That allowed for reserves Quinn Cook and Troy Daniels to find their rhythm, each of whom finished with season-highs, scoring 22 points and 17 points, respectively.

"He gives me confidence every single day, he believes in me and that's all you can ask for from your leader," Cook said of James. "It means a lot."

The Lakers are currently on a five-game trip, which means they'll spend even more time together while they're away from their families. They often share meals and hangout together at their hotels.

That bonds a team, as it did for the Lakers in Oklahoma City on Jan. 11, when Rondo told reporters that he and a handful of players, including Kuzma, stayed up until 4 or 5 in the morning discussing basketball. The following evening, with James and Davis sidelined, Rondo and Kuzma combined for 57 points and 19 rebounds.

"It's just us on the road," Dwight Howard said. "We get a chance to build and grow and learn from each other."

Chemistry is a funny thing.

Sometimes it's there, sometimes it isn't.

"Every year is different," James said. "Every year is its own journey. So far, the chemistry that we have with the players, and the coaching staff, and the organization, everyone feels like it's something that we all want to be around. It's great to be a part of."

Vogel said it's all making his job much easier.

He can focus on X's and O's instead of having to manage egos and conflicting personalities.

"There's an old saying that a coach-led team will only go so far," Vogel said. "But a player led team has a chance to be special."