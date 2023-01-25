Following a bummer of a 133-115 blowout loss against their Crypto.com Arena roommates, the Los Angeles Clippers, your Los Angeles Lakers will host a much more beatable team, the shamelessly tanking San Antonio Spurs, with two huge (literally and figuratively) reinforcements apparently en route.

Anthony Davis will play for the first time since suffering a fractured bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot on December 16th against the Denver Nuggets. The latest Laker, forward Rui Hachimura, is expected to make his LA debut tonight.

They're picking a pretty easy game to get after it. Though tonight's action falls on the second night of a back-to-back set of games, LA is facing off against the 14-33 Spurs, and only one player, Patrick Beverley, suited up for more than 33 minutes (he played 35:12). So most Lakers are relatively well-rested.

Per Action Network, here are some interesting odds and lines ahead of tonight's bout.

The Game Spread

In a bit of a rarity for the 22-26 Lakers, LA is a seven-point favorite to win tonight. Given that the Spurs would be more than happy to lose, and that second-leading scorer Devin Vassell is out following a left knee procedure, I'd take the Lakers to cover.

Jakob Poeltl's Double-Double Odds

Poeltl should absolutely be a free agent target for LA during this offseason. He's already a trade target for the club. The problem is, at least half the league will be interested in signing him, which could inflate his value a smidge. Poeltl has +190 odds for nabbing a double-double tonight. The 7'1" big man, 27, is averaging 12.3 points and 9.2 boards this season as one of the better defenders around the rack. He has accrued nine double-doubles in 38 games thus far this season. Given that Anthony Davis will be playing on a strict minutes limit in his first game back, and that the rest of the LA's big men don't offer much rim protection, look for him to get his tonight.