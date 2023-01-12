But the team could be getting healthier elsewhere.

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing at least four big rotation pieces as they look to avenge a bad Christmas Day loss against the Dallas Mavericks. This time, LA will be hosting the Mavs at Crypto.com Arena.

Per the latest league injury report, LA's starting shooting guard Patrick Beverley will be joining All-Star big man Anthony Davis, starting small forward/shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis), and key reserve guard Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) on the team's bench. Beverley is listed as being out with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Walker and Reaves are set to be re-evaluated in the coming weeks, and could be back for LA later this month. Davis is also taking the next steps in his recovery from a right foot stress injury, and is hoping to return to the floor soon, though no definite timeline has been provided for the oft-injured future Hall of Famer.

Meanwhile, All-Star Lakers forward LeBron James (sore left ankle) and key reserve forward Troy Brown Jr. (left quad strain), both of whom sat out Monday night's loss to the Denver Nuggets, are considered probable to rejoin their comrades this evening.

For the Mavericks, swingmen Dorian Finney-Smith (strained right adductor) and Josh Green (sprained right elbow) and big man Maxi Kleber (torn right hamstring) have already been ruled out. Mavericks center Dwight Powell is listed as questionable with a right hip contusion.