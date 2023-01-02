Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated predicts that Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving, a 2023 free agent who has long been rumored to be interested in once again playing alongside his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James, will link up with your Los Angeles Lakers at some point in 2023.

Though Beck notes that the 24-12 Nets, currently riding high on an 11-game win streak, appear happy to finish the season with Irving, Beck is skeptical that Brooklyn will want to put up with the headache that is Irving after a four-year stint with the Nets that has been fraught with injury absences and bizarre behavior away from the floor.

Beck writes that, thanks to Irving's antics earlier this season, he does not anticipate a particularly competitive free agent market bidding for Irving's services, but adds that James would be happy to play with Irving once again.

The 6'2" Irving, a seven-time All-Star, is renowned across the league for his remarkably creative handle and scoring touch. He has lost a lot of his shine as a result of his problematic chicanery.

Always an apathetic defender, Irving's output on offense usually has more than made up for his deficiencies on the other end of the hardwood. This season, he is averaging 26.2 points on .491/.365/.915 shooting splits, five rebounds and 4.7 assists.

With its current assembly of expiring deals, LA could have between $34-35 million available to use on the free agent market this offseason. Given how much the market has cooled on Irving due to his shenanigans, he could probably be had for that price. Could LA count on this mercurial talent to dial in and keep his head down? Of course not. But recent rumors certainly suggest that the Lakers front office wants to be in the star-assembling business, and Irving is one of the most popular players in the NBA, despite leaning into attitudes so hateful his signature shoe line was dropped by Nike late last year.