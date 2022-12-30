36 Bold Predictions for the Next Year in Sports

LeBron James will be traded. Plus, Rory McIlroy will win the Masters, the Giants will get a new quarterback, England will win the Women’s World Cup and much more.

Another year is in the books, and with 2022 officially in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead. Plenty is on the sports docket for ’23, with a new year set to usher in new champions, underdogs and surprises.

The closer we inch toward January, the more the unknown comes into view. In honor of the new calendar, Sports Illustrated’s writers are peering into their crystal balls to make bold predictions for what awaits this upcoming year.

It has to be Georgia, doesn’t it? These Dawgs are different from last year’s squad, with a comparably worse defense that just so happens to still be the best in the country. The team’s underrated offense remains excellent, largely due to quarterback and Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett, who has so rarely wavered and has the Dawgs set to finish with a second straight championship. —Richard Johnson

2. LeBron James Will Be Traded

Let’s face it: LeBron James’s decision to extend his contract with the Lakers was a mistake. It was a mistake for James, who doesn’t need the guaranteed cash, pushing his deal through 2023–24 limited his leverage. It was also a mistake for L.A., which didn’t have the pieces to build a title contender around James and (this season, anyway) doesn’t have the flexibility to do anything with him.

In an ideal world, the Lakers use the cap space created by Russell Westbrook’s exit next summer to sign Kyrie Irving or Draymond Green, flip a draft pick or two and vault back into contention next season. But if that doesn’t happen, can the Lakers really go into 2023 with James, Anthony Davis and whatever group of castoffs they can assemble around them? Would James want to? Dealing James would take some chutzpah, but if L.A. whiffs on big-ticket items next offseason, is there really a better choice? —Chris Mannix

3. NFL Long Snappers Will Join the Labor Revolution

The labor movement comes to the niche world of NFL long snapping when several veteran free agents with strong NFL players’ union ties, such as the Patriots’ Joe Cardona and the Seahawks’ Tyler Ott, flex their collective bargaining power to help salaries rise at the position, leading to the shattering of a significant glass ceiling in the form of … drumroll please … the first $2 million long snapper. —Alex Prewitt

4. The NBA Will Adopt a New CBA—Without Any Drama

We’ve had 11 years of labor peace since the nasty lockout of 2011. That streak isn’t ending now, despite whatever posturing you’ve heard about a “hard” salary cap and other obnoxious CBA verbiage. The fact is, the league is in fantastic shape, both competitively and financially, and it would be a terrible idea to risk a lockout (or strike) now, especially with a fat new media-rights deal on the horizon. Also, the league (under commissioner Adam Silver) and the union (under executive director Tamika Tremaglio) are now led by diplomats, not pugilists. They’ll find a way to extend the current deal with some notable changes they both want (e.g., abolishing the draft age limit). —Howard Beck

In 2023, the Bills will exorcise their franchise demons and finally win their first Super Bowl. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

5. The Bills Will Win the Super Bowl

For Bills fans, 13 seconds probably seemed like just another brick in the wall—stacked right there with the inability to build around O.J. Simpson in the 1970s, the four straight Super Bowl losses by the greatest teams in franchise history and the post-’90s ineptitude. But what if that’s not what it was? What if it was a sign that the current group was going to be even better than the beloved teams of 30 years ago? What if going through that, and the Hail Murray two years ago; and the wind debacle against New England and the first-half no-show in Tampa last year; and the weird, blizzard-affected 12-day stretch of road games this year was just buildup for the biggest win for any team ever in western New York? I actually think, for the Bills, it will be. Give me Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the rest of them to win the whole damn thing. —Albert Breer

6. Coco Gauff Will Win Her First Major

The tennis salon did an admirable job of sparing Coco Gauff the hype so often conferred on prodigies, so many of whom drown in a sea of it. But Coco is now 18—and carries herself like someone 10 years older. And she’s up to No. 7 in the world in singles and No. 4 in doubles. It’s now at the point where it feels like a breach of duty NOT to mention her bottomless potential. And so it is we say: 2023 is the year she will complete her breakthrough and win her first (and not last) major. —Jon Wertheim

7. Kevin Durant Will Demand a Trade (Again)

What, you thought everything was peachy in Brooklyn after KD rescinded his last trade demand? All that did was buy the Nets a little time. But, despite this hot streak, this team is too flawed and fragile to win a title next spring, and it’s a near-certainty it’ll let Kyrie Irving walk in July. So what would Durant be staying for? —Howard Beck

8. The Giants Will Pursue a High-Profile, Free-Agent Quarterback

Daniel Jones is good. And often, he’s been good enough. But this team and this coaching staff are too talented to just be middling, especially in a division with Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts. Lamar Jackson, should he be franchise-tagged, could possibly be had for a package of picks and a new contract. Keep that in mind. —Conor Orr

9. The NBA Will Announce an Expansion

O.K., I can’t imagine that teams will actually be added anytime soon, but I believe that the announcement, per little more than an educated guess, is coming. Which would mean that Seattleites—myself included—would likely land a franchise to replace the beloved SuperSonics. Hey, one can dream, right? —Greg Bishop

Is Boston destined to win its seventh Stanley Cup? Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

10. The Bruins Will Win the Stanley Cup

Unbeaten in an NHL-record 14 straight home games to start the 2022–23 season, the Bruins never lose steam en route to claiming both the Presidents’ Trophy (best regular-season record) and the Stanley Cup, making them the first dual winners in a nonlockout season since the ’07–08 Red Wings. It takes six hard-fought games, but ultimately David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand & Co. take down Edmonton and Connor McDavid in the final, spoiling Canada’s chance to end a nationwide championship drought that now stands at three full decades (last winner: Montreal in 1993). But, hey, there’s always next year, eh? —Alex Prewitt

11. Justin Jefferson Will Reset the Non-Quarterback Market

This run has been cute for the Vikings. But soon they’ll realize the price tag that is coming with it. Tyreek Hill is making $30 million per season with a little more than half of the deal guaranteed, while Cooper Kupp is making about $26 million annually, with almost the entirety of the deal guaranteed. If I were Jefferson, I wouldn’t step on the field for less than $33 million per year at the same rate of guarantee that Kupp is getting. —Conor Orr

12. The Luka Dončić Trade Watch Will Become a Thing

Dončić can’t become a free agent until after the 2026–27 season, you say? Well, we are just a few months removed from Kevin Durant demanding a trade before his freshly signed four-year extension kicked in, so anything is possible. Dončić is a dominant force and a top-five candidate for MVP, but he is a one-man band in Dallas, which has not supplied him with enough help to make you believe last season’s run to the conference finals