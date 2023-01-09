The Lakers have surprisingly held their own without him.

All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is taking his next steps towards his on-court return, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN. LA is hopeful that he can be back with Los Angeles in the next few weeks.

McMenamin writes that the pain in The Brow's right foot stress injury is continuing to lessen.

The 6'10" big man first injured the foot during a midair collision against Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic on December 16th. Though Davis's night was done in the first half, Los Angeles went on to blow Denver out, 126-108. Funnily enough, the Lakers will be facing off against the Nuggets again tonight.

Sources tell McMenamin that Davis has only been able to work on his spot-up shooting. As Davis progresses in his recovery, that will change. The Lakers will be striving to alleviate some of the maximal weight Davis could put on his foot. To that end, he will be partaking in workouts in an aquatic pool and getting cardio reps on an "altered-gravity treadmill."

Thanks in part to the terrific recent play of Davis substitute Thomas Bryant, the Lakers find themselves in the midst of a five-game winning streak. Bryant has performed so well that Davis's fellow LA All-Star LeBron James hopes that James, Davis and Bryant can occasionally play on the floor in tandem, a lineup that would most likely see AD shifted to his preferred NBA position of power forward.

"I've already kind of had visions of what that could possibly look like with the frontcourt of myself, AD and Thomas on the floor together," LeBron James noted after the Lakers' 136-134 Sacramento Kings win Saturday. "I think it could be extremely beneficial for our ballclub."

Across his 25 healthy games, Davis had been averaging 27.4 points on .594/.290/.826 shooting splits, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals a night.

Since taking over for Davis on December 18th, Bryant has been averaging 16.9 points on an unsustainably good .669/.556/.742 shooting splits, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.3 dimes. LA has gone 7-5 in that time.