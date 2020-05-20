JaVale McGee Makes Most Of Bike Ride Gone Wrong

JaVale McGee made the most of an unfortunate situation after a recent bike ride ended with a flat tire.

McGee turned the mishap into content for his Instagram, and now we know who the mystery masked 7-footer is who rides his bike around Los Angeles.

“I got a flat tire on my bike ride ... but it turned into some fire pics ... #glassishalffull,” McGee wrote on Instagram.

The photo showed McGee outside of The Yellow Balloon, a children’s hair salon, on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. The salon is temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was sunny out, but the usually popular street filled with restaurants, cafes and bars looked deserted. McGee posted multiple photos of himself sitting alone on a bench, covered from head to toe in workout gear, with only his eyes showing.

Rapper Sage the Gemini weighed in on his post, writing: “Like they not gone notice SLENDER MAN on a DAMN BIKE!’

McGee didn’t say how he and his bike got home.

NBA players have found creative ways to get workouts in during stay-home orders, but many counties and states are starting to open in phases. The Lakers can start individual basketball activities again.

The Lakers opened their practice facility in El Segundo on Saturday for individual workouts with many provisions and rules.