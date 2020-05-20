AllLakers
Top Stories
News

JaVale McGee Makes Most Of Bike Ride Gone Wrong

Jill Painter Lopez

JaVale McGee made the most of an unfortunate situation after a recent bike ride ended with a flat tire. 

McGee turned the mishap into content for his Instagram, and now we know who the mystery masked 7-footer is who rides his bike around Los Angeles. 

“I got a flat tire on my bike ride ... but it turned into some fire pics ... #glassishalffull,” McGee wrote on Instagram. 

The photo showed McGee outside of The Yellow Balloon, a children’s hair salon, on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. The salon is temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

It was sunny out, but the usually popular street filled with restaurants, cafes and bars looked deserted.  McGee posted multiple photos of himself sitting alone on a bench, covered from head to toe in workout gear, with only his eyes showing. 

Rapper Sage the Gemini weighed in on his post, writing: “Like they not gone notice SLENDER MAN on a DAMN BIKE!’

McGee didn’t say how he and his bike got home. 

NBA players have found creative ways to get workouts in during stay-home orders, but many counties and states are starting to open in phases. The Lakers can start individual basketball activities again. 

The Lakers opened their practice facility in El Segundo on Saturday for individual workouts with many provisions and rules.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Says He Never Asked His Children If They Wanted To Play Basketball

James said his sons naturally gravitated toward the game of basketball.

Melissa Rohlin

New Documentary Series 'Greatness Code' To Feature Untold Stories From LeBron James, Other Athletes

The series will feature James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Shaun White, Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky and Kelly Slater.

Melissa Rohlin

Gunnar Peterson, The Lakers' Director Of Strength And Endurance, Does Online Workout For Fans

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Peterson has been guiding Lakers players with online workouts.

Jill Painter Lopez

The docuseries ‘Blackballed’ Revisits LeBron James' Comment On Racism: ‘There’s No Place For That In Our Game’

Matt Barnes praised James in the new documentary series 'Blackballed' for being the first NBA player to publicly denounce Donald Sterling’s racist comments in leaked tapes.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Says Meeting Michael Jordan Was One Of The Most Formative Experiences Of His Life

James said if he would've died that day, he would've died a happy man.

Melissa Rohlin

by

BillEnright

Jared Dudley Says He's '90 Percent' Confident The NBA Will Resume

In a conference call on Wednesday, Dudley said he thinks the NBA will crown a champion.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Compares The 1992 Dream Team To The 2008 Redeem Team

James says if he had to pick a winner, he'd pick his Redeem Team.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Started Training For The NFL During the 2011 NBA Lockout

James gave up football after his junior year in high school to focus on basketball, but during the NBA lockout he began re-training for the sport.

Melissa Rohlin

NBA Hall Of Fame Photographer Andrew Bernstein And Kobe Bryant Shared A Special Bond

Bernstein gained Bryant's trust and witnessed some of his most intimate moments.

Melissa Rohlin

Phil Jackson’s Last Season With Bulls Set Stage For Championship Runs With Lakers

The Hall of Fame coach declined Jerry Reinsdorf’s offer to return for another season with the Bulls after guiding them to a second three-peat.

Jill Painter Lopez