AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Jeanie Buss Recalls Talking To Father Jerry Buss About A Possible Global Pandemic

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss learned so much from her father, the late Jerry Buss, and during the COVID-19 pandemic she has posted memories and stories of him on Instagram. 

On Father’s Day, she recalled how her father had an important conversation with former longtime NBA commissioner David Stern in which they talked about how a possible global pandemic would affect the league. 

“I reflect on our conversations now more than ever,” Jeanie wrote on Instagram. “You told me that David Stern - always seeing the big picture - talked about the effects on our business if there was ever a global pandemic (SARS in 2009 was the closest threat). Well, Dad, he was right! We are in the middle of fighting COVID-19 and of course making our top priority to protect everyone and try to finish this season.” 

The NBA was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season is scheduled to resume July 30 in Orlando, and the Lakers - who are in first place in the Western Conference - are searching for their first championship since 2010. 

Jeanie also said she had many discussions with her father about racial equality, which she often thinks about as the country struggles with racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's murder by a white police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis. 

“I remember all the conversations that we had about how all people deserved respect and equality,” Jeanie wrote. “I will always fight for those rights because it broke your heart to see people hurt each other and now it breaks mine too.”

Jeanie recently shared a hate letter she received from a man named Joe, in which he calls her a derogatory term and uses two racial epithets. She said she shared the letter so people could see that hates exists. 

“On this day, Juneteenth, I ask my white friends to join together, acknowledge the racism that exists in our country and around the world, and pledge to stop ignoring it. We all must do better,” Jeanie wrote on Instagram. 

Jeanie ended her Father's Day post on a light note, explaining why she included a photo of her and Jerry wearing  jeans with the Lakers' logo on the back pocket.

“I chose this picture because we got such laughs wearing our Lakers jeans,” Jeanie wrote. “We have the same genes and jeans!”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartfelt Message About How Much She Misses Kobe On Father's Day

Over the weekend, Vanessa celebrated her daughter Capri's first birthday and then had to mourn her family's first Father's Day without Kobe.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says It Was 'Sickening' That A Noose Was Found In Bubba Wallace's Garage Stall

Wallace is the only Black driver who races full-time in NASCAR's top circuit.

Melissa Rohlin

JaVale McGee Posts Sweet Video About His Daughter On Father’s Day

The Lakers center shared how happy he is that three-year-old Genevieve is his daughter and made a playlist of her favorite songs.

Jill Painter Lopez

Novak Djokovic Asks Whether He's Ready To Play LeBron James One-On-One

The world’s top-ranked tennis player tweeted a video showing off his dribbling and shot-making skills.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers' Danny Green Still Hasn't Received Championship Ring With Toronto

Green was scheduled to get his ring when the Lakers traveled to Toronto on March 24, but the season was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jill Painter Lopez

Jeanie Buss Shares A Piece Of Hate Mail And Asks Her White Friends To Acknowledge Racism

Buss had been taught to ignore hateful letters, but she shared one on Juneteenth, encouraging people to take a stand and denounce racism.

Melissa Rohlin

Dr. Karida Brown Wants To Help The Lakers Become An Anti-Racist Organization

The Lakers hired Dr. Karida Brown as Director Of Racial Equity And Action to help the team implement real change.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Hire Dr. Karida Brown As Director Of Racial Equity And Action

The Lakers announced Thursday that they hired Brown to increase the team's knowledge of "urgent topics" and create real change.

Melissa Rohlin

Caron Butler Tried To Hide His Mountain Dew Addiction From Kobe Bryant

Butler didn't want Bryant to see him drinking soda when they played together in 2004-2005.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Calls Hall Of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. The GOAT And Says He Made Baseball Cool

The Lakers superstar praised Griffey Jr. in the documentary “Junior,” which airs on MLB Network this Sunday.

Jill Painter Lopez