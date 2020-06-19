Jeanie Buss Shares A Piece Of Hate Mail And Asks Her White Friends To Acknowledge Racism

Lakers' governor Jeanie Buss shared a piece of hate mail she received Friday, breaking from a longstanding tradition of ignoring letters that contain racist, sexist and bigoted language.

The letter, which she posted on Instagram, began with the words "Dear Whore" and contained two racist epithets, which Buss crossed out.

"After 60 years as a huge Lakers fan, I now say to hell with the overpaid n----- traitors and the NBA," the letter said. "Go to hell and join [expletive] Kobe Bryant."

The letter was signed by a man named Joe. Buss crossed out his last name.

"After much thought, I decided to share this letter I received on Monday so that everyone can see the hate is real and living out there," Buss wrote on Instagram on Friday. "This is happening in our world TODAY. Its real and it exists."

Buss then personally addressed the man who wrote the message.

"To Joe: Did sending this letter make you feel better?" she asked. "Really all you did was waste your time, and energy and your postage stamp. (But thank you for including your return home address) Why don’t you look in the mirror and see your ugliness because I refuse to."

Buss decided to share the letter on Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery. On June 19, 1865, Texas became the last slate to emancipate slaves.

"I have received letters like this over the years," Buss wrote. "The advice I always got? 'Ignore it.' I did. But not anymore. On this day, Juneteenth, I ask my white friends to join together, acknowledge the racism that exists in our country and around the world, and pledge to stop ignoring it. We all must do better."

LeBron James, who has long used his influence to denounce racism, reposted a photo of the letter and wrote in an Instagram story, "Love you Jeanie!!!"

He also included a special message to the man who wrote the letter, adding an emoji of a middle finger next to the words: "You Joe!!"