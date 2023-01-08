Bench guard helped propel team to fourth-straight win while scoring his most points as a Laker.

Kendrick Nunn’s time in Los Angeles has been a roller-coaster, for lack of a better term.

Nunn signed with L.A. in the 2021 off-season for a two-year deal but missed the entire 2021-2022 season due to a bone bruise in his knee.

He picked up his player option for this season and was set to prove the nay-sayers wrong, and for the most part, he hasn’t gotten the opportunity to showcase his talents with the Lakers, and when he has, he hasn’t been worth playing.

On Friday night, Nunn finally got to showcase why the Lakers signed him in the first place.

Los Angeles dominated the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night and picked up their fourth straight win, with LeBron James leading all scorers with 25 points; surprisingly, Nunn was the second-leading scorer in the game with 23 points and tallied three rebounds and two assists.

No doubt this was Nunn’s best game as a Laker, and he discussed with the media how he happened to have his best game of the season.

“Just trying to figure out spots on the floor, chemistry, things like that. Putting in the work every day, getting comfortable with my teammates being out there on the floor, and it’s been working out for me.”

Sadly, Nunn’s opportunity had to come at the expense of Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV, who will miss some time due to injuries.

The 27-year-old expressed in the post-game interview how he had to have the patience to get some playing time. The Lakers southpaw is currently averaging 5.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists and only averages 12.1 minutes per game in 31 games.

Luckily for Nunn, he will continue to get some significant playing time, and if he can continue to play well, he could make it hard for head coach Darvin Ham to squeeze him into the lineup.

Hopefully, this game will be where Nunn finds his groove with the purple and gold.