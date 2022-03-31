Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Not Expected to Return This Season

The week, and the season, that's been defined by injuries took another turn on Tuesday. According to Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes, Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The guard has been battling a bone bruise in his knee all year and still has yet to play a game for the Lakers. This past summer, the Lakers signed the former Miami Heat guard to a two-year deal that including a player option for the 2022-2023 season.

Considering that Nunn is set to miss the entire season, it's a virtual lock that he'll exercise his $5.25M option. He'll have a very limited market if he opts for free agency.

The Lakers knew that signing an injured Nunn this offseason was a gamble. Like most of the calculated gambles the front office took, it ended up being a losing endeavor.