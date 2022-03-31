Skip to main content
Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Not Expected to Return This Season

Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Not Expected to Return This Season

Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes reports that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn is not expected to return this season.

Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes reports that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn is not expected to return this season.

The week, and the season, that's been defined by injuries took another turn on Tuesday. According to Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes, Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The guard has been battling a bone bruise in his knee all year and still has yet to play a game for the Lakers. This past summer, the Lakers signed the former Miami Heat guard to a two-year deal that including a player option for the 2022-2023 season. 

Considering that Nunn is set to miss the entire season, it's a virtual lock that he'll exercise his $5.25M option. He'll have a very limited market if he opts for free agency.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Lakers knew that signing an injured Nunn this offseason was a gamble. Like most of the calculated gambles the front office took, it ended up being a losing endeavor. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17035790
News

Lakers Injury News: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis Doubtful for Utah Game

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_17978456
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Explores LA Giving Russell Westbrook the Luol Deng Treatment

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_17987607
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Hints at Extended Absence for LeBron James

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_17988099
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Has Heated Exchange with LA Reporter After Dallas Loss

By Eric Eulau10 hours ago
USATSI_17035543
News

Lakers Injury News: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Ruled Out For Game Tonight

By Eric EulauMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17676012
News

Lakers: LeBron James Gives Pelicans Forward's Mother an Awesome Birthday Gift

By Eric EulauMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17978610
News

Lakers: Analyst Examines the LeBron James Effect on LA's Remaining Schedule

By Eric EulauMar 29, 2022
USATSI_17933609 (1)
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Discusses Anthony Davis' First Practice Since Injury

By Eric EulauMar 29, 2022