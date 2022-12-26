Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?

Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.

“He could consider it,” a Western Conference executive, speaking under the guise of anonymity, informed Deveney. “You know, he grew up with his dad as a player, mostly for the Lakers, so they’re a team he could look to leave for. And he grew up near Portland, so the Blazers, there has been talk he wants to play for them. But really, he is kind of engrained in the Warriors now. He is such a part of that team and the culture, everything he went through with the injuries, and just his whole laid-back attitude and approach. They love him. It would be hard to imagine him actually suiting up in another uniform.”

Thompson, 32, was born in Los Angeles, but moved to Lake Oswego, Oregon, near Portland, as a two-year-old. The family then moved back to Orange County when Thompson was 14. He attended high school in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

Drafted by the Warriors with the No. 11 pick out of Washington State University in 2011 (one pick after... Jimmer Fredette), Thompson emerged as a critical part of the Warriors' three-point shooting "Splash Brothers" dynamic duo, alongside fellow Golden State Hall of Famer Stephen Curry.

Together, alongside Draymond Green and occasionally Kevin Durant, the tandem has started in six NBA Finals matchups, winning four. Thompson, a five-time All-Star, has not been quite the same player he was prior to missing two consecutive seasons with a torn ACL and Achilles tendon (especially on defense), but he remains a knockdown shooter. In 27 contests thus far this season, Thompson is averaging 18.3 points on .395/.373/.889 shooting splits, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists a night.

His current deal with the Warriors expires in 2024.