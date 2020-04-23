AllLakers
Kobe Bryant, Jack Nicholson Share Funny Moment at 1998 NBA All-Star Game

Jill Painter Lopez

Kobe Bryant was one of the best sports entertainers of all time. Jack Nicholson was one of the best Hollywood entertainers. 

Nicholson has been a season ticket holder with the Lakers since the 1970s and him and Bryant have shared many laughs over Bryant's 20-season career. 

The Lakers reminded us of one of those moments Wednesday, tweeting a video of them interacting at Bryant's first All-Star Game in 1998 in New York when he was just 19 years old.  

Sportscaster Jim Gray asked Bryant what it meant to him to play in the game. 

“It means the world to me,” Bryant said. “This is my first All-Star game. Playing here in New York City with all these great basketball players means the world to me. I’m glad it’s finally arrived.”

Bryant even acknowledged he was nervous. 

Nicholson then playfully interrupted the interview and asked Bryant to sign a basketball for him, which he did. Gray asked Nicholson if he had any advice for Bryant, and Nicholson told him to “heat up.”

Bryant handled the moment with ease.

“It’s an L.A.-family thing,” Bryant said after Nicholson’s appearance. “We both migrated to New York for this weekend.” 

That game was one of the most memorable of Bryant’s career as he famously trash-talked Michael Jordan and had a breakaway, 360-degree dunk off a Jordan miss. Jordan, who had the flu, was the MVP of the game with 23 points, eight assists and three steals.  

Bryant had 18 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist in his All-Star debut. 

He went on to become an 18-time All-Star and a four-time All-Star Game MVP.

