Kobe Bryant’s Favorite Restaurant Open For Takeout During COVID-19 Pandemic

FULLERTON - Kobe Bryant used to dine at El Camino Real Mexican Restaurant in Fullerton and eat his favorite meal, a tostada with carne asada and a carnitas plate. It’s become the most popular item on the menu, in addition to the melon aqua fresca water he drank.

After Bryant’s tragic death on January 26, people learned that he liked to frequent the Orange County restaurant. Fans gathered there to reminisce and order what Bryant ate. The restaurant was particularly busy with Bryant fans on the day of his public memorial on February 24 since tickets to get into Staples Center were difficult to obtain. Employees and fans alike were emotional that day but seemed to find comfort in being around one another.

The restaurant is open for takeout-only food now during the COVID-19 pandemic. It does not have a delivery service. Bryant and his family sometimes ordered takeout as well, according to cashier Karina Fernandez.

The restaurant is open from about 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout orders. People can order online or call ahead. If you ask for the “Kobe Bryant Tostada,” they’ll know what you mean.

Employees wear “Black Mamba” shirts on Sundays. So many of them knew and talked to Bryant and helped take his orders. They were also deeply affected by the death of Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

With many restaurants closing because of the coronavirus crisis, Lakers fans will have to wait to sit at the table Bryant used to dine at. However, people can still order the food he loved, and support a local mom-and-pop restaurant.

To learn more about the restaurant, visit: www.elcaminorealmexicanfood.com.