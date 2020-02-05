Kyle Kuzma Reflects On Being At The Center Of Trade Rumors

Kobe Bryant said something to Kyle Kuzma that's given him perspective during this time.

"Kob' always told me, if they're not talking about you, then you should be worried," Kuzma said after the Lakers' 129-102 win over the Spurs on Tuesday. "I'm the talk of the town."

Kuzma has been at the center of rumors ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. It's nothing new for the power forward, who is in his third season with the Lakers.

"I've been in trade talks for three years, so every year that I'm here, I'm going to be in them," Kuzma said. "That's just how I see it. That's how media on this side of town is. I've dealt with it."

With his Laker career potentially on the line, Kuzma had a strong performance against the Spurs, finishing with 18 points on seven-for-11 shooting and 12 rebounds. He scored 12 of those points in the fourth quarter, making two of his three three-point attempts.

Kuzma, however, said the trade talks aren't motivating him.

"I really don't care, honestly," Kuzma said. "You can't control it. If I get traded, I get traded. It don't matter. I'm still going to play basketball. I'm still going to play the game I love. I'm still going to be paid."

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel said he hasn't talked to Kuzma about the rumors.



"No, we haven't," Vogel said. "It's one of those things it's just par for the course for the NBA season. The whole NBA knows that the trade deadline is coming up. Every team in the league, if they have an opportunity to make their team better, they're gonna do so. Teams like us that are winning, I like where we're at, personally. But its a never-say-never business. And if there's ways of improving our team, then we'll look into that. But I like where we're at."

Kuzma struggled with two left ankle injuries and an eye injury this season. He's averaging career lows in points (13) and rebounds (4.2).

But he scored in double-figures in seven of the Lakers' last eight games. And he had another monster rebound performance against Portland on Friday, finishing with 15 boards.

"He's just had a little extra pop the last few games and it's showed up with just a mindset to play hard in all ways out there, but in particular on the glass," Vogel said.

Anthony Davis echoed Vogel, even taking it a step further, "Whatever he’s been doing the past couple games, we’re gonna need that for the rest of the year," Davis said.

Kuzma said this season has been a bit of learning curve for him.

"It's tough having injuries and trying to for another year figure out how to play with new teammates, how to find a role," Kuzma said. "I've dealt with it. It's always a progress and a marathon, that's what I like to say. It's going to take some time just carving my own niche."

Kuzma stepped up when Davis was sidelined for five games because of a gluteus maximus injury in January, scoring at least 23 points in three of those five games.

And this week, he's focussed on doing the less glamorous things on the court. Kuzma said that after Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, he reflected a lot on what made Bryant so special -- and tried to apply that to his own game.

"Everybody talks about the Mamba Mentality being a vicious scorer, looking to score, but that's not even what that is," Kuzma said. "That mentality is to be tenacious, play with heart and be relentless at all times. Obviously, it's a little tougher to navigate the scoring. But I can play hard on every possession on defense, rebound and just try to play to win. I think this past week has been good for me to just realize some things and see where my eggs are."

Kuzma acknowledged that he used to be bothered by the trade rumors.

"I think my first two years in the league it was kind of tough because you get drafted to a place and you think it's going to be forever," Kuzma said. "You see people come and go. I've had a lot of different teammates over the past three years and you've got to really understand it's a business. I remember my first year, [Jordan Clarkson] and Larry [Nance] got traded, and that kind of really hit me about the business. You never really know where you're going to be."

At this point in his career, Kuzma says the anxiety is gone.

The 24-year-old is used to the circus.

After all, it's all he's known.

"I understand the business and I've got to treat it like a business too," Kuzma said.