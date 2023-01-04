Your Los Angeles Lakers have been looking respectable of late, winning their last two road games with consecutive insane scoring nights out of All-Star forward LeBron James, who has been averaging 45 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists since turning 38 (granted, it's been exactly two games, but still).

Now, as they return to Crypto.com Arena for a home rematch against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, it appears that James and several other key scorers may be unavailable for LA.

Marc Stein reports that James, the team's top scorer at 29 points per game, has seen his status downgraded to questionable ahead of tomorrow night's contest due to a sore left ankle. All-Star big man Anthony Davis, the club's second-leading scorer (27.4 points a night), remains definitively out as he recuperates from a stress injury to his right foot, hoping to avoid surgery. Lonnie Walker IV (14.7 points), the team's third-leading scorer, has been listed as questionable to play due to a sore left knee that has kept him shelved for the past two games.

In a bit of a pleasant surprise, reserve Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (14.3 points), who exited Monday night's 121-115 win against the Hornets with a sore left foot, is considered likely to suit up, per Stein.

Two-way rookies Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider remain with the team's NBAGL affiliate club in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers, and are considered unavailable for tomorrow.