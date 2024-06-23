Lakers Rumors: LA Expected to Pursue Recent All-Star Trade Target
The NBA offseason is in full swing, and the Los Angeles Lakers will be at the forefront of it.
The Lakers have their head coach to lead them into the 2024-25 season, but now the real task will be at hand: building a formidable roster. That will be the real challenge for the Lakers brass, and there's a possibility that they could target an All-Star-level player. One of the players they've had an interest in the past could be relinked this summer in Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.
The Athletic's Shams Charania appeared on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" and said the Lakers could re-up their conversation with the Hawks regarding Murray.
"The pressure is on the Lakers front office to make changes to this roster," said Charania. "They have to be aggressive. One name that they did pursue last season at the trade deadline that I think teams around the league expect to come up again in trade conversations over the next week or so and make sense for the Lakers is Dejounte Murray with the Hawks... The Lakers have maintained a level of interest over Dejounte Murray in the last several months."
The talks between the Lakers and Hawks regarding Murray came prior to the trade deadline. Those talks will likely resurface this week as we approach the NBA Draft. The Hawks hold the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft and may not need Murray and Trae Young together moving forward. The Hawks have some tough decisions to make, and they could come at the hands of either Young or Murray.
The Lakers' roster needs significant improvements, and Murray could be the first piece of the puzzle. This summer will be a gigantic one for Los Angeles.
