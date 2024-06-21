Lakers News: LA Disrespected in Post-Finals 2025 Championship Odds
The NBA Finals might have only concluded one day ago with the Boston Celtics taking home a record-breaking 18th championship victory, but that doesn't mean it's too soon to take a look at who the favorites are to win it all next season.
Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, their odds to win the NBA championship in 2025 are not high at this point. The Lakers do not even rank in the top-10 of odds to win the championship, or even the top-12. Instead, the Lakers only hold the 14th best odds to win a title in 2025, with +4000 odds per FanDuel Sportsbook.
The team with the highest odds are the current champions, Boston, who have +300 odds to repeat as champions. The 2023 champion Denver Nuggets are second with +750 odds. The Minnesota Timberwolves are third with +850 odds, and the Dallas Mavericks hold +900 odds for fourth place. After, the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder are tied for fifth with +1000 odds.
Also ahead of the Lakers are the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Golden State Warriors.
There are of course valid reasons the Lakers don't have higher odds. For one, they were not always convincing like they could have been in the regular season and had to qualify for the playoffs through the NBA Play-In Tournament. Then, they failed to advance past the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.
Still, it's of course disappointing for a team led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis to have such low odds. These two superstars should put them in the realm of contention every year, yet that has not always been the case.
