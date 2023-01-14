After reports indicated that your Los Angeles Lakers were unsure about making big trades this year that could impact their future draft equity in a major way (i.e. deals that would further affect their limited supply of available first-round draft picks), it appears that LA is still thinking about making some upgrades to its roster, after all.

Sharpshooting Detroit Pistons power forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who has been a trade target for the Lakers since he was still on the Utah Jazz over the summer, apparently remains a trade target even now. Chris Mannix and Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated report that the Lakers are discussing a deal with Detroit that would include the contracts of both Bojan Bogdanovic, an excellent three-point shooter, and veteran center Nerlens Noel, a solid defender.

Last week, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports also indicated that LA was still contemplating a deal for Bogdanovic. The Fischer report suggested that the Lakers might be trading the expiring deals of underperforming guards Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley, totaling $18.3 million, in exchange for Bogdanovic's $19.3 million deal. Were Noel and his $9.3 million salary to be included, LA would need to add three veteran's minimum salaries to complete the deal -- or, alternately, Detroit would need to add at least one additional non-minimum contract if the Lakers are thinking of offloading Russell Westbrook's $47.1 million expiring salary (Alec Burks would fit, both money- and roster-wise).

At 19-23, the Lakers clearly need help. Their biggest problems are shooting and defense along the wing. Bogdanovic, who's making 41.5% of his 5.9 triple tries a night, would certainly help in the former category, as would Burks. Noel could help as a defensive upgrade over Wenyen Gabriel in the Lakers' big man rotation.