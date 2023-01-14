Lakers Rumors: LA Interested In Trading For Veteran Pistons Frontcourt Pieces
After reports indicated that your Los Angeles Lakers were unsure about making big trades this year that could impact their future draft equity in a major way (i.e. deals that would further affect their limited supply of available first-round draft picks), it appears that LA is still thinking about making some upgrades to its roster, after all.
Sharpshooting Detroit Pistons power forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who has been a trade target for the Lakers since he was still on the Utah Jazz over the summer, apparently remains a trade target even now. Chris Mannix and Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated report that the Lakers are discussing a deal with Detroit that would include the contracts of both Bojan Bogdanovic, an excellent three-point shooter, and veteran center Nerlens Noel, a solid defender.
Last week, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports also indicated that LA was still contemplating a deal for Bogdanovic. The Fischer report suggested that the Lakers might be trading the expiring deals of underperforming guards Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley, totaling $18.3 million, in exchange for Bogdanovic's $19.3 million deal. Were Noel and his $9.3 million salary to be included, LA would need to add three veteran's minimum salaries to complete the deal -- or, alternately, Detroit would need to add at least one additional non-minimum contract if the Lakers are thinking of offloading Russell Westbrook's $47.1 million expiring salary (Alec Burks would fit, both money- and roster-wise).
At 19-23, the Lakers clearly need help. Their biggest problems are shooting and defense along the wing. Bogdanovic, who's making 41.5% of his 5.9 triple tries a night, would certainly help in the former category, as would Burks. Noel could help as a defensive upgrade over Wenyen Gabriel in the Lakers' big man rotation.