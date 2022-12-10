Lakers News: L.A. Is Healing Ahead Of Sixers-Lakers

Following two straight losses, your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to get back on track tonight against Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers.

The club is, happily, looking significantly healthier ahead of a suddenly-winnable matchup with Sixers, in its fifth of six road games.

Per the league's latest injury report, L.A.'s All-Star frontcourt tandem of Anthony Davis and LeBron James are set to return tonight, after both players missed Wednesday's Toronto loss, and Davis missed the majority of Tuesday's Cleveland defeat.

A pair of reserve Lakers forwards, Wenyen Gabriel (sprained left shoulder) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (sprained right ankle), remain out for at least the duration of the road trip.

Two-way L.A. players Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider are still with the Lakers' El Segundo NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

For Philadelphia, two of Philadelphia's Big Three -- Embiid and All-Star guard James Harden -- will be available. The third member of that triumvirate, shooting guard Tyrese Maxey, is out as he recuperates from a left foot fracture. The trio has been healthy together in just six games this season.

Backup swingman Danuel House Jr., one of the team's new additions this summer, is sidelined with a lacerated left foot. Backup big man Georges Niang is unavailable as well, as he deals with a sore right foot.

Sixers two-way players Julian Champagnie and Lee Saben are with the team's Delaware NBAGL affiliate.

The action kicks off tonight at 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.