The Los Angeles Lakers continued to shore up their roster on the second day of free agency. According to The Athletic, the Lakers came to terms with free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a three-year, $40 million deal on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1330316123410149377

Caldwell-Pope declined his $8.4 million option heading into free agency Friday, and there was some concern if the Lakers could bring him back after agreeing to terms with Los Angeles Clippers free agent Montrezl Harrell and Milwaukee Bucks free agent Wesley Matthews.

However, the Georgia product proved a foundational piece of L.A.’s NBA title run in the NBA bubble.

Caldwell-Pope stepped up his game in the postseason, averaging 11 points and two rebounds, along with shooting 38 percent from 3-point range.

And he was dialed in even more in the last three games of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, averaging 16 points a contest and shooting 45 percent from the field, making eight 3-pointers in those final three games.

With Danny Green gone, Caldwell-Pope can provide versatility as a wing that can score from beyond the arc and guard athletic wings defensively. And at 27 years old, the Georgia native becomes part of L.A.’s core group moving forward as general manager Rob Pelinka continues to build a sustainable, championship roster.