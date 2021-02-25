NewsSI.com
Search

Lakers buried by Jazz in 3-point barrage

L.A.’s losing streak stretches to four games
Author:
Publish date:

The Utah Jazz showed why they are the No. 1 team in the Western Conference and owners of the best record in the NBA, blitzing the Los Angeles Lakers from deep by making 20, 3-pointers in a runaway, 114-89 victory Wednesday.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel tried to shake things up, placing Talen Horton-Tucker and Markieff Morris into the starting lineup. 

And while the changes helped Los Angeles get off to a decent start, the Lakers could not slow down a steady onslaught of made 3-point shots by the Jazz.

Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 18 points apiece.

With the win, the Jazz improved to a league-best 26-6 on the season and 15-2 at home. The Lakers dropped their fourth straight game of the year -- and five of the last six -- and now sit at 22-11 on the season.

The Jazz led by as many as 29 points and finished 22-of-48 (46 percent) from beyond the arc for the game. Eight different Utah players made 3-points against the Lakers.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes. James did not play in the fourth quarter.

Top player: Montrezl Harrell finished with 16 points, with most of those coming in garbage time in the fourth quarter.

What I liked: Despite his team’s easy win, Utah All-Star Donovan Mitchell finished 4-of-16 from the field, totaling just 13 points. Of course, the Lakers couldn’t slow down anyone else on Utah’s roster.

What I didn’t like: The Lakers continue to struggle from beyond the arc, shooting just 8-of-33 (24 percent) from the 3-point line. The Jazz held an 18-4 advantage in fast break points. The Lakers had just three players in double figures.

Injuries: The Lakers are now 5-5 without Anthony Davis, who remains out for the next month with a right calf strain. However, the Lakers are hopeful guard Dennis Schröder, out for the last four games due to the league’s health and safety protocols, will return for Friday’s home game against the Portland Trailblazers.

They said it: “They're the hottest team in the league. Nobody's playing as well as the Utah Jazz in the NBA right now, the way they are shooting the ball and are connected defensively.” – Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on his team running into a buzz saw with the Jazz. 

USATSI_15626290
News

Lakers buried by Jazz in 3-point barrage

USATSI_15614812
News

Lakers unveil second half of NBA regular-season schedule

USATSI_15496071 (1)
News

LeBron James swats away need for more rest: ‘I’m still going strong.’

USATSI_15614493
News

Wizards tame Lakers in overtime

USATSI_15595961
News

LeBron James needs a little help from his friends

USATSI_15606054
News

LeBron James scuffles, Heat slip past Lakers

USATSI_15596159
News

Lakers lean on depth with Anthony Davis, Dennis Schröder out

USATSI_15595897
News

Hot-shooting Brooklyn Nets blitz L.A. Lakers from deep