Lakers buried by Jazz in 3-point barrage

The Utah Jazz showed why they are the No. 1 team in the Western Conference and owners of the best record in the NBA, blitzing the Los Angeles Lakers from deep by making 20, 3-pointers in a runaway, 114-89 victory Wednesday.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel tried to shake things up, placing Talen Horton-Tucker and Markieff Morris into the starting lineup.

And while the changes helped Los Angeles get off to a decent start, the Lakers could not slow down a steady onslaught of made 3-point shots by the Jazz.

Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 18 points apiece.

With the win, the Jazz improved to a league-best 26-6 on the season and 15-2 at home. The Lakers dropped their fourth straight game of the year -- and five of the last six -- and now sit at 22-11 on the season.

The Jazz led by as many as 29 points and finished 22-of-48 (46 percent) from beyond the arc for the game. Eight different Utah players made 3-points against the Lakers.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes. James did not play in the fourth quarter.

Top player: Montrezl Harrell finished with 16 points, with most of those coming in garbage time in the fourth quarter.

What I liked: Despite his team’s easy win, Utah All-Star Donovan Mitchell finished 4-of-16 from the field, totaling just 13 points. Of course, the Lakers couldn’t slow down anyone else on Utah’s roster.



What I didn’t like: The Lakers continue to struggle from beyond the arc, shooting just 8-of-33 (24 percent) from the 3-point line. The Jazz held an 18-4 advantage in fast break points. The Lakers had just three players in double figures.

Injuries: The Lakers are now 5-5 without Anthony Davis, who remains out for the next month with a right calf strain. However, the Lakers are hopeful guard Dennis Schröder, out for the last four games due to the league’s health and safety protocols, will return for Friday’s home game against the Portland Trailblazers.

They said it: “They're the hottest team in the league. Nobody's playing as well as the Utah Jazz in the NBA right now, the way they are shooting the ball and are connected defensively.” – Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on his team running into a buzz saw with the Jazz.