Anthony Davis posts a double-double as Lakers hold off Celtics

Returning the starting lineup after missing a game with a right quad contusion, Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis dominated inside for his team in a 96-95 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

The Lakers ended a two-game losing streak with the win, improving to 15-6 on the year. Boston dropped to 10-8 on the season.

However, Los Angeles had to endure some anxious moments at the end. Davis had the ball stripped from him by Celtics guard Kimba Walker with 12 second left.

Walker than had a chance on the other end to win the game after Alex Caruso hustled back to stop Jaylen Brown from getting an easy bucket, but his step-back jumper clanged off the rim and the Lakers held on for the victory.

Davis finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds, while LeBron James added 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

"I just wanted to come out and be aggressive," Davis said. "My team looked for me to be aggressive on both ends of the floor on the glass, and that's just what I tried to do."

Jason Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points and nine boards. Brown added 28 points.

Top player: Montrezl Harrell had another strong game off the bench, finishing 16 points and five rebounds.

What I liked: Lakers had an 35-15 advantage in bench points. L.A. had five players finish in double figures scoring. There were 17 lead changes and the game was tied 15 times, so another competitive game by the best road team in the NBA.

What I did not like: Boston had a 60-40 advantage in points in the paint. The Lakers shot 9-of-31 (29 percent) from beyond the arc.

Injuries: Jared Dudley right calf soreness persists, resulting in him missing his 11th straight game.

They said it: “It was a great scramble. AC (Alex Caruso) did a hell of a job getting back in transition and not giving up the easy bucket.” – Davis on the hustle play by Caruso of forcing Brown to pass the ball and not giving up a lay-in on the final play.