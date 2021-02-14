NBA warns LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma for flopping vs. Memphis

The NBA issued a warning to LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma for violating the league’s anti-flopping rule in the team’s 115-105 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

The incident involving James occurred with 2:35 left in the second quarter and the Grizzlies leading the Lakers 54-51. Attempting to block out Dillon Brooks of Memphis, James appears to forcefully fall to the floor after a slight nudge of the arm from Brooks.

Brooks was called for a foul on the play and James went to the line, making both free throws.

The incident involving Kuzma occurred with 6:31 left in the game and the Lakers up 102-91. Kuzma defended Brooks on a drive. Brooks extends his elbow to get past Kuzma and he flies out of bounds after receiving the nudge from Brooks’ elbow. No foul was called on the play.

The NBA implemented the anti-flopping rule during the 2012-13 to curb the unsportsmanlike behavior. Players are warned for the first offense, followed by a fine of $5,000 for the second offense, $10,000 for the third, $15,000 for the fourth and $30,000 for the fifth offense.

If a player reaches a six offense in a season, the NBA can increase the fine or suspend the player.