Marc Gasol still finding his way with Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- The final stat line for Marc Gasol’s first game that counted with the Los Angeles Lakers wasn’t pretty -- no points, one rebound, one assist, one turnover and five fouls in an opening season loss the Los Angeles Clippers.

Gasol didn’t hoist up a shot in 12 minutes of work last week, spending most of his time during the game observing on the bench due to foul trouble.

“It can only get better from now, so that’s definitely a positive,” joked Gasol, in talking to reporters.

While that’s a true statement, Gasol and head coach Frank Vogel will have to work over the first few months of the regular season, figuring out how to put the 35-year-old big man in better situations to help the Lakers on both ends of the floor.

Communication and connectivity were issues defensively, as Gasol was put in tough positions on downhill drives by the Clippers trying to defend the basket that left him caught out of position.

“It is a process, and it doesn’t happen overnight,” Gasol said. “We have guys that can be a step ahead mentally and physically. They can wait an extra second to react because they’re so long and athletic. I’m not one of those guys; I have to be a step ahead of the play.

“So, that takes a second for it to happen because I have to put everything together -- recognize what they are trying to run, who they are running it for, their tendencies, our guys’ tendencies and where I should be at that moment.”

The Lakers also will have to play defense differently with shot blockers Javale McGee and Dwight Howard no longer on the roster. Anthony Davis and LeBron James still provide a shot blocking presence, but the Lakers will miss rim protectors like McGee and Howard and have to defend the paint differently.

“We can be every bit as effective, but we probably won’t be as highly ranked in terms of blocks,” Vogel. “Obviously, Javale in particular and Dwight, two of the best shot blockers in the game, Marc and Trez Montrezl Harrell) are more position defenders.”

And on offense, Vogel didn’t run any sets using Gasol at the top of the key as he did during preseason play, taking advantage of his ability to distribute and find cutters.

“I’m disappointed in myself because I didn’t put the ball at the top of the key like we did in the preseason, to take advantage of his passing ability,” Vogel said. “So, part of learning new players is making sure guys get comfortable and acclimated.”

For his part, Gasol said if he doesn’t get those opportunities to help facilitate the offense, he has to find other way to contribute on offense.

“I have to read the game,” Gasol said. “There’s games where we have great players and teams are going to do different things, so I’ll have to be involved in different ways. If I have to become more of a crasher and rebounder, so be it.”