Montrezl Harrell fined $20K, Talen Horton-Tucker suspended one game

The NBA announced on Thursday that Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell was fined $20,000 for his role in an altercation during the first quarter of his team’s win against the Toronto Raptors earlier this week.

Harrell’s teammate Talen Horton-Tucker was suspended one game for leaving the bench during the altercation and will serve the suspension by sitting out Thursday’s game against the Miami Heet.

For the Raptors, DeAndre Bembry and Fred Van Vleet were suspended one game for leaving the bench during the altercation. OG Anunoby was fined $30,000.

Lakers swingman Jared Dudley went to social media to voice his displeasure with the league.

Tempers flared with 2:24 in the first quarter and the Lakers up 14 points when Dennis Schröder intentionally fouled Anunoby on an open breakaway. While Schröder held Anunoby from hitting the ground the Toronto big man took umbrage, flipping Schröder to the ground.



That sparked Schröder jumping up and going after Anunoby, with Gary Trent Jr. attempting to break up the altercation and Harrell pushing Trent during the dust up. Harrell and Anunoby were ejected for their involvement in the incident.



“My beef was with anybody who didn’t have a Lakers’ jersey on, simple as that,” Harrell said about the incident. “My teammate was swept off his feet one-legged after holding somebody up and dropped on his back. So my beef was with anyone who wasn’t wearing a white jersey.”