L.A. Lakers open preseason play against Clippers

Eric D. Williams

It won’t take long for new addition to the Los Angeles Lakers, big man Montrezl Harrell to match up against his former teammates, the Los Angeles Clippers.

The NBA announced its preseason schedule on Friday, a few days before the start of training camp next week.

The Lakers will host their crosstown rivals at the Staples Center for two games to start preseason play on Dec. 11 and Dec. 13. After those two games, the Lakers will travel to the desert to face the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 16 and Dec. 18.

With training camp starting Dec. 1, the Lakers basically have three weeks to get ready to defend their title, so a point of emphasis for head coach Frank Vogel in these four games will likely be a chance to see how well new players like Dennis Schröder, Wesley Matthews, Marc Gasol and Harrell learn and run his system.

With such a short turnaround before the start of the season, I would be surprised to see LeBron James and Anthony Davis play meaningful minutes -- if at all -- during preseason play.

Check out the full schedule below.

