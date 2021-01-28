Sixers outmuscle Lakers, snap L.A.’s 10-game road winning streak

The Los Angeles Lakers had no answer for big man Joel Embiid and in the end, couldn’t make enough shots from deep to hold off the Philadelphia 76ers in a 107-106 setback on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.

The loss snapped L.A.’s 10-game winning streak on the road, dropping the Lakers to 14-5 on the year. With the win, Philadelphia improved to 13-6 on the season.

However, the Lakers did not go away easy.

Down by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter, the Lakers scrapped back into it with a 13-0 late in the game.

The Lakers went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter after shooting 3-of-16 from the 3-point line in the first three quarters, closing Philadelphia's lead to a single point with 19 second left.

With the ball, out of the timeout L.A. point guard Dennis Schröder set a screen for Anthony Davis, who cut across the key for an easy lay-in after a pinpoint pass from LeBron James, giving the Lakers a 106-105 lead with nine seconds left.

But Tobias Harris hit the game winner on a 15-foot, pull-up jumper off the dribble from the wing over the outstretched arms of Alex Caruso with 2.4 second left, giving Philadelphia the win.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 28 points and six rebounds. Harris added 24 points and seven rebounds, while Ben Simmons finished with a triple-double, posting 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Former Lakers' Danny Green (14 points, six rebounds) and Dwight Howard (four rebounds) helped Philadelphia hold L.A.’s usually efficient offense to 47.7 percent shooting from the field.

James led the Lakers with 34 points and six assists.

The return to Philadelphia was a homecoming of sorts for Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, who grew up in nearby New Jersey rooting for the Sixers and worked for the NBA franchise in 2004 and 2005 as an assistant.

“This city, this building and this franchise is something that is always compelling for me to come back here,” Vogel said. “Even though I wasn’t allowed to see a lot of family, and I’m actually not supposed to interact with a lot of the staff that I know that are still with the Sixers here. It’s still special.”

Top player: Anthony Davis finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.

What I liked: The Lakers trailed by as many as 16 points but still made it competitive at the end of the game, playing the fourth game in seven days on a seven-game road trip. The Lakers had a 54-38 advantage in points in the paint.

What I did not like: The Lakers struggled again from beyond the arc, shooting 8-of-24 (33 percent) from beyond the arc. L.A. shot 16-of-25 from the free throw line. Kentavious Caldwell-Pole took just three shots all game, finishing with three points. Schröder struggled early but heated up late, scoring all 16 of his points in the second half.

Injuries: Jared Dudley missed a ninth straight game with right calf soreness.

They said it: “We’re a little bit different with Marc (Gasol) and Trez (Montrezl Harrell), but both take great pride in protecting the rim, and give us different dynamics on the offensive side of the ball.” – Vogel on the difference of this year’s team without rim protectors JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard.