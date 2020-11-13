SI.com
Lakers will not host fans at Staple Center until further notice

Eric D. Williams

The Los Angeles Lakers announced this week that for now the team will not allow fans into Staple Center once the season starts on Dec. 22.

“Following the guidance of State and local health officials, the Los Angeles Lakers have announced that Lakers games for the 2020-2021 season will be held without fans until further notice,” the team said in a prepared statement. “The health and safety of our fans, players, staff and community are our main priority and we will continue to work with state and local officials to come up with a plan to safely welcome fans back to STAPLES Center in adherence with local, State, and NBA guidelines. 

“We appreciate your continued support and look forward to coming together, when it is safe to do so, to celebrate the raising of our banner and the quest for another NBA championship.”

The Lakers plan to wait until fans can watch games at Staple Center to hoist the team’s latest championship banner. 

The Lakers won the organization’s 17th championship last month in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida by defeating the Miami Heat in six games. L.A. spent three full months in the bubble, leaving just four weeks ago.

The league will hold the NBA draft on Nov. 18, with training camp set to open Dec. 1, giving the Lakers less than two months to recover from the team’s title run. 

