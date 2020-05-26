Laker Girls Staying Connected To Fans Via Dancing, Yoga, Cooking And More

AllLakers
The Laker Girls are finding plenty of ways to stay connected with fans even though the season is paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The girls, whose last names aren't released by the team, have been very active over social media. Last week, a Laker Girl named Kelly taught fans part of a dance combo from a routine this season and her teammate Cameryn did a makeup lesson. 

There have been yoga sessions, tutorials on how to style your hair like a Laker Girl, and a cooking session on how to make caprese avocado toast. 

It’s a way for both the dancers and fans to remain connected.

I took Kelly’s dance combo lesson recently on Instagram. I already had plenty of respect for dancers, who learn dozens of routines with hundreds of moves. They seem to never forget a thing. I don’t know how they do it. I have way more respect now that I tried to do a fraction of one routine. It’s not easy. 

We learned the last 20 seconds of a jazz and jazz-funk routine over about 40 minutes, and I still don’t quite have it down yet. It was fun, though. We went over the combo dozens of times, and then tried it to the song “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa. Doing it in real time was an eye-opener. It was lightning fast. 

I also can't get the following words out of my head: "Five, six, seven eight."

Kelly said she and her Laker Girls teammates choreographed part of that routine and that it's her favorite number this season. 

Kelly encouraged everyone to keep working on the routine at home and to tag themselves doing it on social media, so the Laker Girls could comment on them. 

“I miss all of you, and I miss dancing,” Kelly said. 

The NBA suspended its season March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league is in talks to resume play at a bubble site at Disney‘s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in July in Orlando, according to ESPN.  

