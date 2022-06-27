Laker Rumors: LA Open to Adding John Wall Under Certain Circumstances

The Lakers definitely need additional guard depth on their roster next season. Especially, when it comes to a backup point guard. Kendrick Nunn is on the roster for next year, but missed all of last season with a knee injury and is largely a shooter, not a distributor. Talen Horton-Tucker falls into a similar mold and Austin Reaves probably isn't ready to run an offense quite yet, even for small spurts.

For those reasons, the Lakers will once again be searching for a veteran point guard to add to the roster and one name they're keeping tabs on, is far from a new name for Lakers fans.

According to the latest from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers would entertain the idea of bringing John Wall in if he negotiates a buyout with Houston.

"I’ve likewise been advised that the Lakers — resistant as they remain to trading Russell Westbrook to Houston for Wall by attaching draft capital as a sweetener for the Rockets — would consider Wall as a candidate for the roster if he is suddenly available via the buyout market."

Stein also noted that the Clippers and Heat have interest in Wall, but like the Lakers, that interest is based on him becoming a free agent.