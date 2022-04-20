Skip to main content
Lakers: Columnist Thinks LA Might Have to Make Russell Westbrook-John Wall Trade

Lakers: Columnist Thinks LA Might Have to Make Russell Westbrook-John Wall Trade

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic believes there's a chance that the Lakers have to make the Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade.

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic believes there's a chance that the Lakers have to make the Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade.

While the NBA's best are battling it out in the first round of the playoffs, the Lakers are staring down a daunting to-do list. First, they have to hire a new coach. Then, the front office, led by general manager Rob Pelinka and senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis, must decide what to do with Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook's exit interview earlier this month suggested that the guard might not have had the full support of LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the season. 

The Lakers disappointing season, coupled with a potential division between Westbrook, LeBron, and Anthony Davis, leads The Athletic's Marcus Thompson to believe that trading Russ for John Wall might be worth revisiting. Thompson explained his perspective in an appearance with Colin Cowherd on Volume Sports.

"If doesn't even sound harmonious. It doesn't sound reconcilable. But where are they gonna go? You're gonna get John Wall? This how bad it is, the answer is to go get John Wall. Who ain't played in two years, that's the answer."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For Thompson, didn't give a potential Westbrook-for-Wall deal a ringing endorsement. The author and columnist instead used it to exemplify the desperate situation the Lakers are in. 

The Westbrook-for-Wall trade has been mentioned frequently over the last several months once it became more than apparent that Russ just wasn't a great fit alongside LeBron and AD. 

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne, the Lakers declined to make the trade at this year's deadline even though the Rockets might have agreed to the deal without LA including their 2027 first-round pick. 

Sending Russ to Houston isn't the only trade rumor that's been circulating. The Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers have also been mentioned as teams that could be possibly interested in taking on Westbrook's $47M expiring contract. 

Bringing Wall into the fold might just be recycling the Lakers problem. It might also be one of LA's few remaining options. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_16847456_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Former LA Head Coach Linked to Coaching Vacancy

By Eric Eulau12 hours ago
USATSI_15481808
News

Lakers: Charles Barkley Has A Big Request For LeBron James

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
USATSI_15312695_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Explains How Next Season Could Be GM Rob Pelinka's Last

By Eric EulauApr 19, 2022
russell westbrook usa today headache
News

Lakers: Salary Cap Expert Outlines Six 'Realistic' Russell Westbrook Trades

By Eric EulauApr 18, 2022
USATSI_17122758_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Unlikely To Trade Russell Westbrook for Gordon Hayward Package

By Eric EulauApr 18, 2022
USATSI_9714517_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA Insiders List Scott Brooks As Potential Head Coaching Candidate

By Eric EulauApr 18, 2022
USATSI_18005181_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: The Hunt for a New Head Coach Continues and Does Not Look Promising

By Brenna WhiteApr 17, 2022
lebron-perplexed
News

Lakers: ESPN's Tim Legler Doesn't Think LeBron James Wins A Second Ring In LA

By Eric EulauApr 17, 2022