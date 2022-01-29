Lakers: 76ers Fan Who Taunted Carmelo Anthony Banned From Games

The Lakers have had a little bit of a wild week. As they continue on this long road trip, they've been able to walk away with a few moral victories. Beating out the Nets earlier this week was definitely one, and Russell Westbrook's performance last night was huge.

But the loss to the 76ers was a little painful, especially since it was a blowout. Playing without LeBron James proved to be a HUGE loss for the Lakers despite Anthony Davis' big performance.

During that loss, there was also an issue with Carmelo Anthony and a 76ers fan. Midway through the fourth quarter, Melo approached the fan and appeared visibly upset with him. It eventually resulted in two fans being removed from the game.

“I’m cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash, cheering for their team, booing the other team. I’m all for that. But when you cross certain lines, as a man, that’s what you're going to see. That’s what you’re going to get, as you saw.

As a result of the words used by the two fans in Philly, the 76ers have decided to ban them from games indefinitely from all games at Wells Fargo Center. Melo had said after the game that he expected the issue to be handled and wouldn't talk about it anymore.

The NBA has proven that they are willing to do this to fans who go too far while in the stands. This is the second time this season that the Lakers have had opposing fans ejected from games, most recently with Pacers fans saying some things to LeBron James.