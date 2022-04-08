Skip to main content
Lakers: Anthony Davis Addresses Trade Rumors

Lakers: Anthony Davis Addresses Trade Rumors

The Lakers big man doesn't sound too concerned about the possibility of LA trading him this offseason.

The Lakers big man doesn't sound too concerned about the possibility of LA trading him this offseason.

The offseason for the Lakers is approaching faster than the team would probably prefer. LA's road game in Denver this Sunday will unfortunately cap off the Lakers season. There will be no playoff buildup or postseason matchup analysis for the Lakers. 

Just a slew of questions about what the organization will do next. Including one that many would have thought improbable this past fall - would the Lakers consider trading superstar big man Anthony Davis?

ESPN's Dave McMenamin provided Davis' feedback on the trade chatter that has grown slightly louder in recent weeks. 

"I mean, my job is to go out and play basketball. Obviously I love it in L.A. If that's something that they're considering, then we'll have a conversation about it. I don't know what they're talking about, what's the plan."

Davis also made a comment that, intentional or not, might have given everyone a glimpse into who really calls the shots for the Lakers.

"I can't control those things, that's an upstairs thing. A Klutch, Rich Paul thing. My agency."

Rich Paul's agency, Klutch Sports, which also represents LeBron James, has long been rumored to have a significant influence when it comes to LA's roster decisions. 

Perhaps it's an over-aggregation, but in a normal setting, wouldn't a player reference the general manager or lead executive when referencing an "upstairs thing"?

Unless Davis is a much better actor than LeBron James, it doesn't sound like there's been any formal discussions between he and "upstairs" about the Lakers trading him away this summer. 

"I mean, I don't think they're planning on doing anything. I don't know, man. F---, I don't know."

For what it's worth, it might behoove the Lakers to wait until next season to trade Davis. AD's stock is likely lower than usual after an injury plagued 2021-2022. That is, if LA wants to explore trading Davis away.

But this is the NBA and trading superstars, that aren't disgruntled (yet), and have multiple years left on their contract, is rarely a smart move to make. 

