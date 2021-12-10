Lakers: Anthony Davis Believes LA Is Going To Be Fine

The Lakers are all on the hot seat after a humiliating loss to the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. It was a miserable effort defensively and from a turnover standpoint, Laker fans are understandably upset.

Davis Understands the Assignment

In the postgame, Anthony Davis had a lot to say about the Lakers' lack of consistency.

"Some games we have (show consistency), some games we didn’t. Tonight we didn’t, against Boston we did. It’s just got to be a more consistent thing. That’s our biggest problem right now is consistency. We come out certain games and don’t play how we’re supposed to play and games like Boston, we come out and play great. We have to be a more consistent team if we want to truly compete for a championship. It’s a mindset thing."

The mindset of the Lakers on Thursday night provided some gutless results. Davis got cooked by the players he was defending, and Steven Adams regularly pushed Davis around in the paint. Davis' sense of urgency for the team was there in his words, despite a lack of luster on the court.

"We try to hang our hats on being a top-five, top-three defensive team and we haven’t been. So, we have to change that quickly. Tonight was game 26, and we just can’t – I think we’re in sixth (in the standings) right now, a game-and-a-half, two games out of fourth — we can’t keep taking a step forward and two steps backwards. We have to fix it quickly.”

But No Time To Panic?

Davis then made the point that he didn't think it was time for the Lakers to panic.

After a loss like the one to the Grizzlies, some fans are going to take Davis' assurance as a sign of confidence. Other fans will see Davis' assurance as a sign of obliviousness. The Lakers just got waxed by essentially the Grizzlies G-league team, so saying the Lakers will be "fine" may not be well-received by all. Ultimately, Davis' concern over the consistency and defensive effort means that he recognizes there's a big problem. Laker fans just have to hope that the team really will be 'fine.'