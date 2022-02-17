Lakers: Anthony Davis Exits Game with Ankle Injury

The Lakers injury plagued season might have taken another wrong turn on Wednesday night. Anthony Davis rolled is right ankle with a little over three minutes to go in the second quarter. Davis was enjoying a great game against the Utah Jazz.

Prior to his injury, Davis had scored 17 points and was 7-for-9 from the field.

His ankle injury was severe enough that Davis couldn’t put any weight on it. He had to be helped off the floor.

Davis fully extended to catch a pass from Malik Monk in the paint, but then landed on Utah center Rudy Gobert’s foot.

If Davis misses extended time, it could be the final nail in the coffin for the Lakers tumultuous season.