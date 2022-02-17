Skip to main content
Lakers: Anthony Davis Exits Game with Ankle Injury
Player(s)
Anthony Davis
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: Anthony Davis Exits Game with Ankle Injury

Davis had to be helped off the court on Wednesday night after rolling his ankle.

Davis had to be helped off the court on Wednesday night after rolling his ankle.

The Lakers injury plagued season might have taken another wrong turn on Wednesday night. Anthony Davis rolled is right ankle with a little over three minutes to go in the second quarter. Davis was enjoying a great game against the Utah Jazz.

Prior to his injury, Davis had scored 17 points and was 7-for-9 from the field.

His ankle injury was severe enough that Davis couldn’t put any weight on it. He had to be helped off the floor.

Read More

Davis fully extended to catch a pass from Malik Monk in the paint, but then landed on Utah center Rudy Gobert’s foot.

If Davis misses extended time, it could be the final nail in the coffin for the Lakers tumultuous season.

USATSI_17702218
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Exits Game with Ankle Injury

2 minutes ago
malik monk usa today 12-25-21
News

Lakers: Malik Monk Expected to Have Expanded Role Tonight Against Utah

2 hours ago
USATSI_10696745
News

Lakers: Magic Johnson Still Advising Jeanie Buss

3 hours ago
USATSI_9250103
News

Lakers: Cooper Kupp Dons Kobe Bryant Jersey for Rams Championship Parade

7 hours ago
USATSI_17334262
News

Lakers Listed As a Potential Destination For Tristan Thompson

8 hours ago
USATSI_17609210 (1)
News

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Out for Fifth Straight Game

10 hours ago
USATSI_17615333
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Pulls Out High School Coaching Trick

12 hours ago
USATSI_15579844 (1)
News

Lakers Declined Russell Westbrook-John Wall Trade at Deadline Says NBA Insider

Feb 15, 2022