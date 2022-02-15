Skip to main content
Lakers: Anthony Davis Shoulders the Blame With Los Angeles' Free Throw Issues

Lakers: Anthony Davis Shoulders the Blame With Los Angeles' Free Throw Issues

The Lakers have been VERY bad with free throws as of late, and Anthony Davis takes a lot of the blame for that.

The Lakers have been VERY bad with free throws as of late, and Anthony Davis takes a lot of the blame for that.

The Lakers have a whole lot of issues that they need to get straightened out. A 26-31 should be enough to remind fans of that. But lately, their free-throw shooting has been atrocious. So much so that Frank Vogel had players stay late at practice on Monday to make 25 free-throws apiece before they were released. 

And realistically, the blame is all over the team in that regard. Over the last 9 games, the Lakers are shooting just 65 percent from the charity stripe. That has particularly been the reason that they are 2-7 over that span. 

But Anthony Davis put the blame on himself following practice on Monday. He is shooting a career-low 70.7 percent from the line and has shot a very low 64.5 percent over those last 9 games. 

Read More

“That’s the only way to get out of it and it starts with me. I’ve been terrible from the line, especially the last two. I think I missed a total of eight. Maybe over the last three, eleven or something like that. It starts with me being better at the line. I take that personal when I miss free throws."

Those free-throw issues were only highlighted when the Lakers came very close to beating Golden State this week. With Los Angeles down 3 and just 2 seconds on the clock, LeBron got fouled with the chance to shoot 3. He clanged the first one out and had to purposely miss the last one to give LA a chance. 

Overall, the Lakers missed 11 free throws in that game and lost by a measly 2 points. They have to get better at the easy things if they want to win, and that starts at the charity stripe. 

LeBron James, Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Shoulders the Blame With Los Angeles' Free Throw Issues

1 minute ago
lebron-socialmedia
News

Lakers: LeBron James' Super Bowl Commercial Shocks the Internet

3 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Wants a Parade With the Dodgers And Rams

4 hours ago
USATSI_15118080
News

Lakers: Matthew Stafford Joins Anthony Davis & Mookie Betts in Exclusive Club

6 hours ago
Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers Did Not Want to Take Long-Term Contracts At the Trade Deadline

8 hours ago
USATSI_17445317
News

Lakers: Patrick Beverley Jabs at Russell Westbrook on Twitter

12 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers Feeling More Connected Than Ever Following Loss to Golden State

Feb 13, 2022
Goran Dragic
News

Lakers Expected to Be Heavily In On Goran Dragic Once He is Bought Out

Feb 13, 2022