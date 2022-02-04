Lakers: Anthony Davis Has Watched His Final Shot On Repeat

Anthony Davis had the game in his hands on Thursday night. The Lakers trailed the Clippers 111-110. The Lakers had no timeouts after Reggie Jackson’s go-ahead lay-up. Like a good LA comic, the Lakers had to improvise. Davis drove to his right and put up a runner with less than a second on the clock.

His shot rimmed out.

In the post game interview, Davis admitted that he had already re-watched it. Multiple times.

“Got the ball and the lane was open. I just watched it like 7 times… the ball touched every part of the rim. Can’t ask for a better look, tough play, tough miss. Frustrating. Guys fought hard and battled."

Davis and the Lakers trailed the Clippers for the virtually the entire second half. Their first lead was a 105-104 edge with just over a minute to play in the final period.

To Davis’ point, the Lakers continued to fight despite trailing for most of the game. Russell Westbrook scored 11 points in the fourth and also hit a crucial three-pointer to cut the lead to 4. Malik Monk converted an and-1 opportunity with under two minutes to play to cut it to 1.

In the end, it just wasn’t enough.

In his last four games, Davis is averaging 29.5 points per game on 55.4% shooting from the field. On Thursday, he single handily collected more offensive rebounds (8) than the entire Clippers team (7).

With LeBron James sidelined, the Lakers will continue to count on Davis to carry load on a nightly basis. For now, the Lakers playoff hopes rest in the hands of the eight-time All-Star forward.

Davis and the Lakers host the New York Knicks on Saturday in a primetime game on ABC. The Knicks have lost four of their last five games, but Davis and his teammates cannot overlook any opponents at this point in the season.