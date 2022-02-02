Lakers: Russell Westbrook Reveals the Advice Shaq Gave Him in Orlando

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has had a challenging season to say the least. The star has struggled to find his niche on a new roster, endured a horrendous shooting slump, and has been the feature of many critiques of the Lakers lackluster season thus far.

On Tuesday, Westbrook revealed the advice he received from Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal during LA’s six-game road trip. Shaq attended the Lakers come-from-behind 116-105 win in Orlando.

“He was just talking about changing speeds and doing different things. When someone like Shaq is seeing and watching the game, I’m always big on listening. Listen to my elders, listen to the ones that were before me.”

Since the Diesel’s pep talk, Westbrook is averaging 22.8 points per game and shooting 54.9% from the floor. Westbrook has built a career on playing downhill with the ball in his hands. When ever Russ can consistently score at the rim, like on Friday night in Charlotte, it’s a recipe a for success.

When he continually settles for jump-shots, it typically short circuits an offense.

Westbrook reiterated that Shaq’s advice is something he needs to continue to focus on.

“Shaq was giving me some good advice on changing speeds in different times when I’m coming up the floor. Not just in that game, but as I watch myself moving forward. [I’m] trying to continue to do that throughout the rest of the year.”

Despite his ups and downs this year, Westbrook has also succeeded in a crucial facet of the game: availability.

Through Tuesday, Westbrook leads the league in minutes played (1,777) and has played in every game this season.

Westbrook and the Lakers host the Blazers on Wednesday night.