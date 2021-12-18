Lakers: Anthony Davis Initial Knee Diagnosis Revealed

During the third quarter in Friday’s loss to the Wolves, Jaden McDaniels tumbled while guarding LeBron James and fell directly into Anthony Davis’ left knee. It was not a great sight as Davis knee bended awkwardly as the collision happened.

After the game, Russell Westbrook said that he was “praying for the best” on Davis’ injury and really “that’s all you can do.”

Davis told James that they’d find out more details on the seriousness of the injury on Saturday and that he would get further testing. This does sound disheartening, given how Davis would downplay his injuries that he suffered earlier this season. AD did not sound too sure of his current knee injury.

As grim as this does sound, initial reports show that things maybe better than they seem. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported that he was told early tests revealed that the knee was intact, but the team wanted to conduct further testing to make sure Davis had averted anything more serious.

Coach Frank Vogel said that Davis would undergo an MRI on Saturday once the team gets to Chicago.

“Hopefully it’s something minor and he can get back soon, but we’ll find out more tomorrow.”

It’s probably safe to assume that regardless of the results later today, Davis will not be playing in his hometown of Chicago on Sunday. The Lakers finish their road trip in Chicago, and then return home to face the defending conference champions, the Phoenix Suns, on Tuesday.

Here’s hoping Davis injury is not that serious and as Vogel said, returns to the team as soon as possible. Just when it seemed the Lakers were finally getting healthy, health and safety protocols hit, and now this injury. The team just cannot seem to catch a break.