Lakers: Anthony Davis Says His Knee Isn't 'all the way healthy"

Despite missing 16 games with a knee injury, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is back to his old self. There were questions if the brittle big man could come back and make an immediate impact for the Lakers after missing so much time.

Davis has averaged 29 points in his last two games on 58.5% shooting. What’s even more impressive, is that the forward’s knee isn’t 100% healthy yet.

Davis had this to say when asked about his overall healthy after the Lakers 129-121 loss to Atlanta:

“Body is feeling good, besides the MCL this year, which I’m still trying to get all the way healthy. But besides that, I feel great.”

Davis has given the Lakers the vital rim protection and rebounding they’ve been lacking in his absence. Between the Philadelphia and Atlanta contests, Davis is averaging 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

The fact that AD sat out the Lakers 117-114 loss to Charlotte on Friday night now makes much more sense considering his admission that his knee isn’t quite right.

Unfortunately, right when Davis is rounding into form, Lebron James gets bitten by the injury bug. This weekend, James had an MRI that revealed “general swelling” in his knee. He flew back to LA on Saturday to get treatment. Making the four-time NBA MVP’s status for the Lakers three games next week very much questionable.

LeBron also missed eight games in November with an abdominal injury.

Injuries have been a common motif for the Lakers this season. Every team deals with injuries, but injuries to Davis and LeBron have handcuffed the team’s ability to develop chemistry this season. Through Sunday, the Lakers are 24-27.

Davis, LeBron, and Westbrook have played in just 16 games together this season.