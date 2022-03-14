Skip to main content
Lakers: Anthony Davis Scheduled to Take Step Forward in His Rehab Today

Lakers: Anthony Davis Scheduled to Take Step Forward in His Rehab Today

The Lakers big man will take a big step forward today as the team has him planned for on-court action.

The Lakers big man will take a big step forward today as the team has him planned for on-court action.

The Lakers need all of the help that they can get right now. After their tenth consecutive road loss to the Suns on Sunday night, things are looking bleaker than ever before. But hope is just on the horizon, albeit just a sliver of hope. 

Getting an 8-time All-Star back into the lineup would certainly be a boost. But Anthony Davis is still working hard to come back from a mid-foot sprain. That sprain shut him down just before the All-Star break this year.

But according to Frank Vogel, Davis should be taking a bit step forward today. The 29-year-old big man will take part in shooting drills on the court this afternoon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“In terms of what his plan is, he’s gonna begin on-court work tomorrow with spot shooting and we’ll see how that goes in terms of ramping up activity and we’ll just have to see how it’s responding.”

Davis spoke himself about the possibility of shooting today, and what that means for his progress. He has yet to be cleared to run around or even jog, but taking actual shots is a big step.

"As far as the shooting, I’m not too sure if I’ll be able to do some movement. I’m pretty sure I’ll be able to jump a little bit. The doctor has to talk with trainers to see exactly what I can do. ...But getting cleared to shoot, I don’t know if I’ll be cleared to jog a little bit now where I can get on the treadmill. I’ve been wearing a heart rate monitor to get my heart rate up. I’ve never really gotten out of shape. Even with my knee, I still feel I came back just fine.”

The Lakers need AD back, but he certainly does not remedy all of their problems. The way they've been playing lately, it's tough to even imagine them winning a play-in game, with or without Davis. 

lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
News

Lakers: LeBron James Becomes the Only Member of An Exclusive Club

By Brook Smith2 hours ago
Lakers, Anthony Davis, LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Seems to Downplay Anthony Davis' Importance in Possible Return

By Brook Smith4 hours ago
USATSI_17893192
News

Lakers: Devin Booker Fires Back At Anthony Davis' Comments

By Brook Smith5 hours ago
Talen Horton-Tucker
News

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker is Still Battling Through An Injury

By Brook Smith23 hours ago
Westbrook Curry
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Was Noticeably Absent in the Final Minutes on Friday

By Brook SmithMar 13, 2022
wenyen gabriel
News

Lakers Very Excited About What Wenyen Gabriel Can Do For Them

By Brook SmithMar 13, 2022
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Questionable Tonight in Phoenix

By Brook SmithMar 13, 2022
anthony davis 11-30
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Hoping For a Playoff Return

By Brook SmithMar 13, 2022