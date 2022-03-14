Lakers: Anthony Davis Scheduled to Take Step Forward in His Rehab Today

The Lakers need all of the help that they can get right now. After their tenth consecutive road loss to the Suns on Sunday night, things are looking bleaker than ever before. But hope is just on the horizon, albeit just a sliver of hope.

Getting an 8-time All-Star back into the lineup would certainly be a boost. But Anthony Davis is still working hard to come back from a mid-foot sprain. That sprain shut him down just before the All-Star break this year.

But according to Frank Vogel, Davis should be taking a bit step forward today. The 29-year-old big man will take part in shooting drills on the court this afternoon.

“In terms of what his plan is, he’s gonna begin on-court work tomorrow with spot shooting and we’ll see how that goes in terms of ramping up activity and we’ll just have to see how it’s responding.”

Davis spoke himself about the possibility of shooting today, and what that means for his progress. He has yet to be cleared to run around or even jog, but taking actual shots is a big step.

"As far as the shooting, I’m not too sure if I’ll be able to do some movement. I’m pretty sure I’ll be able to jump a little bit. The doctor has to talk with trainers to see exactly what I can do. ...But getting cleared to shoot, I don’t know if I’ll be cleared to jog a little bit now where I can get on the treadmill. I’ve been wearing a heart rate monitor to get my heart rate up. I’ve never really gotten out of shape. Even with my knee, I still feel I came back just fine.”

The Lakers need AD back, but he certainly does not remedy all of their problems. The way they've been playing lately, it's tough to even imagine them winning a play-in game, with or without Davis.