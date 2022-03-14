Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Seems to Downplay Anthony Davis' Importance in Possible Return

Lakers: LeBron James Seems to Downplay Anthony Davis' Importance in Possible Return

Getting AD back will be huge for the Lakers, but it certainly does not fix everything for them.

Getting AD back will be huge for the Lakers, but it certainly does not fix everything for them.

The Lakers are heading towards an early playoff exit, or even possibly missing out on them altogether. Things have gone from bad to worse, and they've shown no signs that they will be able to figure things out this far into the season. 

They beat the Wizards on Friday night, thanks to LeBron James putting up 50 points. But they followed that up by being absolutely dominated by the first place Suns, reminding fans that there is no way this team could compete in a series with them.

The Lakers will be getting back Anthony Davis at some point though, which should help them. But speaking after the loss on Sunday night, LeBron reminded everyone that getting AD back doesn't fix the major issues with the team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It puts a Band-Aid on some things, but, I mean, we just haven’t had enough chemistry, enough time with our group to be able to know exactly who we are and who we can become. … It’s going to be challenging for us. AD definitely helps, but it’s not the answer to all the questions."

Getting Davis back into the lineup certainly helps, there is no doubt about that. But it doesn't solve the fact that the Lakers have a serious chemistry issue combined with a severe lack of depth. 

On the positive side, young guys have stepped up over the last couple of games. Malik Monk, Austin Reaves, and Talen Horton-Tucker have all started to earn more minutes and take on larger responsibilities. 

That all comes as Russell Westbrook continues to struggle this season. So while getting AD back will be big for the Lakers, don't expect a drastic change. 

USATSI_17893192
News

Lakers: Devin Booker Fires Back At Anthony Davis' Comments

By Brook Smith1 hour ago
Talen Horton-Tucker
News

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker is Still Battling Through An Injury

By Brook Smith19 hours ago
Westbrook Curry
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Was Noticeably Absent in the Final Minutes on Friday

By Brook Smith20 hours ago
wenyen gabriel
News

Lakers Very Excited About What Wenyen Gabriel Can Do For Them

By Brook Smith23 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Questionable Tonight in Phoenix

By Brook SmithMar 13, 2022
anthony davis 11-30
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Hoping For a Playoff Return

By Brook SmithMar 13, 2022
LeBron James
News

Lakers: Analyst Blames 2 Losses on LeBron James' 56 Point Game

By Brook SmithMar 12, 2022
Kuzma
News

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma Reflects Fondly On His Time in Los Angeles

By Brook SmithMar 12, 2022