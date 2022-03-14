Lakers: LeBron James Seems to Downplay Anthony Davis' Importance in Possible Return

The Lakers are heading towards an early playoff exit, or even possibly missing out on them altogether. Things have gone from bad to worse, and they've shown no signs that they will be able to figure things out this far into the season.

They beat the Wizards on Friday night, thanks to LeBron James putting up 50 points. But they followed that up by being absolutely dominated by the first place Suns, reminding fans that there is no way this team could compete in a series with them.

The Lakers will be getting back Anthony Davis at some point though, which should help them. But speaking after the loss on Sunday night, LeBron reminded everyone that getting AD back doesn't fix the major issues with the team.

"It puts a Band-Aid on some things, but, I mean, we just haven’t had enough chemistry, enough time with our group to be able to know exactly who we are and who we can become. … It’s going to be challenging for us. AD definitely helps, but it’s not the answer to all the questions."

Getting Davis back into the lineup certainly helps, there is no doubt about that. But it doesn't solve the fact that the Lakers have a serious chemistry issue combined with a severe lack of depth.

On the positive side, young guys have stepped up over the last couple of games. Malik Monk, Austin Reaves, and Talen Horton-Tucker have all started to earn more minutes and take on larger responsibilities.

That all comes as Russell Westbrook continues to struggle this season. So while getting AD back will be big for the Lakers, don't expect a drastic change.